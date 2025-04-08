PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 8: In a significant achievement, KP Group's solar panel robotic cleaning system has received official approval from Nextracker USA, reinforcing the product's compatibility with global solar tracker systems and marking a major step in the group's international expansion.

Nextracker, a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions, has issued a letter of compatibility confirming that the KPI Green OMS Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot meets its testing criteria. The approval acknowledges that the robotic cleaning system complies with Nextracker's mounting structure warranties and service conditions for NX Horizon Smart Solar Tracking Systems, which are the global market share leader in tracking systems.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, "We take immense pride in this recognition from Nextracker. Our intelligent robotic cleaning system is now globally acknowledged, validating our commitment to innovation and excellence in solar technology. The achievement further strengthens KP Group's position as a trusted name in the renewable energy sector."

With cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and a user-friendly design, the KPI Green OMS Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot sets a new benchmark for the future of solar panel cleaning. Designed specifically for single-axis solar tracker systems, it provides an unmatched cleaning solution that ensures optimal performance and longevity for solar panels.

Currently, KP Group's robotic cleaning system has been successfully implemented across 25 sites, with a total of 184 robots in operation. These systems collectively maintain over 484 MW of solar capacity, significantly enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, in FY24 alone, the deployment of robotic cleaning has resulted in a total of 929 man-hours saved.

Key features of the robotic cleaning system include water-less dry cleaning, smart motion technology, autonomous operation, lightweight build, cutting-edge connectivity, and flexible design. In financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, the use of the Cleaning Robot has resulted in saving more than 4.81 crore litres of water that would have been needed for cleaning through traditional means. It has also led to financial savings of over Rs. 38.50 lakh. KPI Green OMS have taken a target for the production of 5000 robots this financial year.

"Our robotic cleaning system enhances the efficiency and output of solar panels with regular and thorough cleaning, reduces maintenance cost, conserves water and energy while maintaining peak performance, and seamlessly integrates with existing solar tracking systems. Moreover, it provides real-time insights that help develop a predictive cleaning cycle, further enhancing the solar plant's performance," Dr. Patel added.

The milestone underscores KP Group's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance solar energy efficiency while meeting global standards.

