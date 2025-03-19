BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19: In an unprecedented move for Indian esports, KRAFTON India has announced the launch of the BGIS Special Edition 2025 Crate, an exclusive in-game crate featuring never-before-seen BGIS-themed items. Designed for true battle royale enthusiasts, this limited-time offering brings an array of premium in-game collectables, upgradable gun skins, stylish outfits, and cosmetics, ensuring that players stand out by customizing their gameplay in every match. The Special Edition BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025 Crate represents a new chapter in the evolution of BGMI Esports, where players can engage with the game in more meaningful ways. Speaking on the launch, Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, stated: "The BGIS 2025 Crate is more than just a collection of exciting in-game items, it is a celebration of Esports and the passionate BGMI community. Every item in the crate has been meticulously crafted to embody the exclusivity and prestige of BGIS, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike." Players can purchase the BGIS Special Edition 2025 Crate via the BGMI in-game store from March 19 to April 11, 2025, and celebrate the spirit of BGIS. Each crate is packed with premium rewards, an array of stylish and battle-ready cosmetics and upgradeable weapon skins that can't be found anywhere else, including:

* Bunny Munchkin - AKM (Lv. 1): A playful bunny-and-carrot-themed AKM skin featuring six upgrade levels, culminating in a dynamic loot crate animation with two bunnies interacting.

* Juicer - UZI (Lv. 1): A stylish UZI with a Juicer Bottle theme, boasting four upgrade levels and a final animated juicer effect integrated into the weapon.

* Pumpkin Throne Helmet: A bold, thematic helmet that makes a statement on the battlefield.

* Rising Rebel Set & Accessories: A full Rising Rebel-themed outfit, helmet, cover, and backpack designed to showcase a rebellious and fearless attitude.

* Panda Sweetie Collection: A panda-themed helmet and parachute, ensuring players drop into action in style.

* Pandastic Smoke Grenade: A unique grenade that disperses a panda-inspired

KRAFTON India continues to push boundaries by integrating esports with the broader gaming community, making BGIS 2025 a truly immersive experience. For the first time, an exclusive in-game crate will have a lasting impact on India's grassroots Esports teams. The proceeds from the purchase of the crate will be added towards the BGIS 2025 Prize Pool, which already stands at INR 2 crore, benefiting the top 32 teams. This initiative reinforces KRAFTON India's commitment to growing the Esports ecosystem while engaging the broader BGMI community in supporting their favourite teams. Meanwhile, BGIS 2025 moves into the quarter-finals on March 20, with 56 teams advancing to the next stage. This stage will feature a total of 64 teams, with 56 from Round 4 and 8 from The Grind Week 4, where professional squads will face off against rising underdog teams. The journey will culminate in the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams will battle it out in a LAN event in Kolkata from April 25 to 27, 2025. Follow the ultimate battle for the Esports championship and grab these exclusive items while they last. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

