Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: KRAFTON, Inc. today announced its third quarter earnings for 2025 in its investor relations (IR) briefing.

Based on consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS), KRAFTON posted revenue of KRW 870.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up by KRW 151.3 billion (+21%) from the same period a year ago. The operating profit was KRW 348.6 billion, up by KRW 24.2 billion (+7.5%) in the same period. As a result, the company achieved record-high cumulative performance in the third quarter of this year with revenue at KRW 2.4069 trillion and operating profit at KRW 1.0519 trillion, marking the first time KRAFTON surpassed KRW 1 trillion of operating profit in the first three quarters.

Key Performance Highlights for Q3 2025

KRAFTON saw solid performance across all its business segments, including PC (KRW 353.9 billion), mobile (KRW 488.5 billion), console (KRW 10.2 billion), and others (KRW 18 billion). PC platforms set new records in quarterly revenue with year-over-year growth reaching 29%, driven by the steady popularity of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. This momentum was driven by a steady cycle of buzz and engagement sparked by high-profile collaborations with global K-pop sensations aespa and G-DRAGON, as well as French luxury automaker Bugatti.

On mobile, growth momentum was sustained by global user engagement through diversified content such as the "Transformers"-themed mode and X-Suit progressive skins, as well as robust live service operations. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) also hit a new high in quarterly revenue through localized strategies to enhance user experience, including India-exclusive skins and service expansion.

Revenue in the others segment surged 131% year-over-year as it included ad tech performance from subsidiary Neptune.

A Stronger Core IP and a New Franchise IP

KRAFTON plans to further accelerate growth within the PUBG IP franchise, leveraging the strong traffic of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. On PC and console, the company will continue to offer cultural experiences beyond gaming by continuing IP collaborations and sharing content within the IP franchise to generate synergy across titles.

Efforts are also underway to evolve PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS into a 'PUBG 2.0' gameplay platform--featuring an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, expanded gameplay modes, and user-generated content (UGC) enhancements. The mobile segment will aim to maintain steady growth through diversified content and stable live service operations.

In line with its five-year strategy to establish a 'Big Franchise IP,' KRAFTON continues to make bold investments in new franchise IP development. The company has strengthened its creative leadership and expanded its development teams, now overseeing 11 projects currently in production. KRAFTON aims to strengthen its specialized production capabilities and expand its IP lineup across diverse genres. The company will offer a new look at open-world survival crafting game Palworld Mobile at G-STAR 2025 in Busan, Korea on November 13, giving players a hands-on experience for the first time.

Engines for Sustainable Growth

KRAFTON also shared its mid- to long-term growth strategy. With BGMI now firmly established as India's national game, the company plans to strengthen its leadership in the Indian market and accelerate global expansion through local partnerships, region-specific content, optimized network infrastructure, and user-generated content (UGC) updates.

In parallel, KRAFTON will continue to build a robust esports ecosystem to expand its player and fan community. To date, the company has committed approximately KRW 300 billion in cumulative investments toward co-growth initiatives in India, with a focus on developing new IPs in gaming and digital entertainment.

In March, KRAFTON acquired a controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile, the studio behind India's leading mobile cricket title, Real Cricket. Going forward, KRAFTON will take over direct publishing of Real Cricket 24 and pursue sports licensing partnerships to further strengthen its foundation for growth in the region.

At the same time, KRAFTON is accelerating its transition toward becoming an "AI First" company. By advancing its AI capabilities, the company aims to deliver differentiated user experiences and drive innovation across all services.

To support this vision, KRAFTON has established a GPU cluster valued at approximately KRW 100 billion, enabling large-scale creative experimentation and organizational transformation. Through a consortium with SK Telecom, the company is developing a proprietary foundation model with five billion parameters and building an integrated AI development and deployment system--covering everything from large-scale training to in-game implementation.

These initiatives strengthen KRAFTON's position as a leader in game AI technology and advance the development of Co-Playable Characters (CPCs). In the first half of 2026, KRAFTON plans to introduce its first CPC, PUBG Ally, in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade Mode, giving players an innovative, strategic gameplay experience alongside AI companions.

