New Delhi [India], January 7: We are delighted to share that the grand finale of Forever Star India Season 5 was successfully held on December 21 at Zee Studio, Jaipur. The event was truly remarkable for its grandeur, disciplined organization, and high-level competition.

The prestigious event was directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed fashion choreographer Shie Lobo, whose creativity and professional approach made the entire program even more impactful. Participants from around the world took part in this competition.

An experienced and impartial jury panel evaluated the participants through a transparent selection process, and the best contestants were chosen for the final round. The process was based on a holistic evaluation of talent, discipline, confidence, and personality.

We are thrilled to announce that Krittika, a BTech student at MS Ramaiah, Bangalore, represented Karnataka and put up a stellar performance, winning the title of Miss Teen Universe Karnataka 2025. This achievement is not only a result of her dedication and hard work but also a testament to the unwavering support of her family and mentors.

Team Excel Tissue honored Krittika on winning Miss Teen Universe Karnataka 2025. On December 30, 2025, Team Excel Tissue organized a grand and dignified welcome ceremony for the new winner, Krittika. All members of Team Excel expressed their joy and congratulations on Krittika's historic achievement and wished her well for her future endeavors.

The ceremony appreciated her hard work, discipline, and dedication, which earned her this prestigious title. Team Excel Tissue expressed their confidence that Krittika will continue to prosper on national and international platforms, bringing glory to her state and country.

The entire Tiwari family and Dubey family including mother Mrs. Rani Tiwari, father Mr. Om Prakash Tiwari, and Team Excel Tissue, also extended their warm wishes for her future endeavors. This achievement is a proud moment not only for Krittika but also for Karnataka and her supporters, inspiring generations to come.

On this happy occasion, Team Excel management also announced Krittika as their brand ambassador, congratulating her on this achievement.

