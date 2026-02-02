VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2: La Excellence IAS Academy has once again established itself as one of India's foremost civil services coaching institutes, with an exceptional performance in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I 2026 final results. A total of 18 La Excellence students have secured top posts across administrative and police services, reaffirming the academy's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and aspirant success.

Chairman Dr. Rambabu extended his heartfelt congratulations to all achievers for their hard-earned success and wished every student a bright future in their careers and service to the nation, encouraging aspirants to dream bigger and strive higher.

Addressing students who could not clear the examination this time, Dr. Rambabu encouraged them to remain confident and persistent, emphasizing that one setback does not define the journey. With a major notification expected soon, including increased RDO and DSP posts, aspirants are urged to prepare with renewed determination.

Ram Mohan Reddy, Academic Director, stated that the institute's students had secured over 18 ranks in the recent APPSC Group-I results and highlighted that the consistent success across UPSC Civil Services, Telangana Group-I, and Andhra Pradesh Group-I reflected the strength of its foundation programmes, mentorship, test series, and the supportive ecosystem built to nurture future civil servants.

After 15 years of excellence in Civil Services coaching, La Excellence introduced the Degree with IAS Programme three years ago. This year, it further expanded by launching the Inter with Civil Services course, driven by the vision of making Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leading hubs for civil services preparation.

La Excellence IAS Academy reaffirms its mission to shape capable civil servants and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Founded originally in 2009 as "Let's Unite for Excellence (LUFE)" in Delhi and later evolving into La Excellence IAS Academy in Hyderabad, the institute is the brainchild of eminent civil service educators and leaders including Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), and Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS). Over the last decade and a half, it has guided thousands of aspirants through UPSC, APPSC, TSPSC, and other competitive exams, fostering conceptual clarity, analytical rigour, and professional discipline across its programs.

this achievement reflects a robust ecosystem of personalizedtorship, intensive test series, daily current affairs practice, answer-writing modules, and strategic mentorship that the academy provides. He reiterated the institution's belief in a "Student First" philosophy and the critical role of perseverance and discipline in succeeding at high-stakes competitive exams.

La Excellence's structured learning environment, holistic curriculum, and expert faculty contribute to not only academic preparation but also the development of leadership, communication, and ethical decision-making skills -- attributes essential for future administrators and public servants.

La Excellence IAS Academy - APPSC Group-I 2026 Successful Candidates

Sai Parvallika - Roll No. 120801611 - Deputy Collector

Jeevan Benny - Roll No. 121003619 - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Rizwana - Roll No. 12103752 - DSP Police

Bayyala Chandini - Roll No. 121305372 - DSP Police

Sai Raghava - Roll No. 121506379 - DSP Police

Anjana - Roll No. 120602418 - DSP Police

Sai Prasanna Kumar - Roll No. 121005514 - Assistant Commissioner of Technical Operations (ACTO)

Jaladi Ramya Sree - Roll No. 120402956 - ACTO

Krishna Veni - Roll No. 121401216 - ACTO

K. Yamuna Kumari - Roll No. 121701844 - Deputy Registrar (AP Cooperatives)

Nithya Sri - Roll No. 121607980 - Deputy Registrar (AP Cooperatives)

Maneesh Kumar Reddy - Roll No. 121401301 - District Fire Officer

L. Santosh - Roll No. 120304386 - Regional Transport Officer (RTO)

K.L. Harshita - Roll No. 120601684 - District Social Welfare Officer

Sahaja Messi - Roll No. 120202504 - District Employment Officer

Thanuja Kumari - Roll No. 121500860 - Municipal Commissioner Grade-II

Spandana - Roll No. 12003465 - Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO)

This performance reinforces La Excellence IAS Academy's position as a leading institution for civil services and administrative exam preparation, known for its comprehensive UPSC and state-level Group examination programs, high-quality study materials, regular mock tests, personalized performance tracking, and an ecosystem that nurtures both academic and personal growth.

Admissions are now open for the upcoming academic year across all flagship programs, including UPSC Civil Services, Degree + IAS, APPSC & TSPSC Group training, integrated foundation programs, and personalized mentorship pathways. Aspirants looking to begin or elevate their civil services journey are invited to visit laex.in for detailed course information and registration.

