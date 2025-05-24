PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Indian actress Laavanya Sharma captured attention at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her film Life, a powerful exploration of modern relationships. Produced by Shahroz Ali Khan and co-starring Nishant Malkani, Life presents a raw and honest portrayal of love, live-in dynamics, and emotional healing in today's world.

Dressed in an elegant white ensemble by Roopsareesadan, and makeup by cosmetic brand - poutperfect Laavanya walked the Cannes red carpet gracefully, representing a fresh wave of Indian talent making their mark on the global stage. Her performance in Life is being hailed as a defining moment in her career, resonating strongly with international audiences and critics.

"This is more than a dream," Laavanya said during the festival. "Life holds a mirror to reality, and being part of it has been transformative. Cannes is a recognition of truth in storytelling, and I'm proud to be part of this movement."

Known for her work across Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada cinema--Reddy Garintlo Rowdyism, Corporator, Detox, and Riwaz among them--Laavanya brings a grounded authenticity to her roles. She has also featured in popular television series like Kundali Bhagya and Crime Patrol, in addition to over 20 music videos in Hindi and Punjabi.

Beyond the screen, Laavanya is the founder of Pout Perfect, a vegan beauty brand rooted in the philosophy of real, ethical beauty--values she carries into her performances.

With Life receiving international recognition and a new Korean film project underway, Laavanya Sharma is poised for a compelling global trajectory--bringing Indian stories to the world, one bold performance at a time.

