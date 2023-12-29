PNN

New Delhi [India], December 29: Lilawati Vidya Mandir School celebrated its golden jubilee on the Christmas eve of 2023. With an audience of more than 4000 proud parents and families present of the 1200 performing kids, right till the senior secondary classes, teachers and administrators, the event was honored by the chief guest Sanjay Baniwal, IPS, DG, Delhi Police, a proud alumnus of the school.

The K-12 school found by Lala Jagan Nath ji in 1973 guides more than 3500 boys and girls on the flights to their dreams on its 10-acre solar powered green campus. Apart from science, language, and art labs, the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) is a creative arena for students to experiment and witness their ideas come to life. The event also showcased the new innovations of the kids who presented it to the visiting guests.

The school's new anthem 'Hum hain Sitaare' was launched to a packed audience amidst a cheering applause. The 1200 performing kids who have been dedicatedly practicing for the last 3 months, put up a great show with absolute energy. The special edition of the school magazine, Swanakshara, was launched by the Hony. Chairman, Shri Harsha Gupta, the Hony. Secretary Shri Yash Raj Gupta and the chief guest accompanied by the entire school management and the chief guest.

"The Golden Jubilee celebrations", the Secretary Yash Raj Gupta said, "is an occasion of our gratitude towards all the students, teachers, support staff and everyone who has been a part of this great feat. Every student passing out from this institution is an asset to the nation and we dedicate this journey to our country. This encourages all of us to look forward to the next milestone. The journey to beyond, starts from here."

Lilawati Vidya Mandir School has also been honoured as one of top 10 schools of North Delhi in 2022. The school looks poised and is confident to claim new heights in the coming decades.

