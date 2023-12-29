Berlin S1 Review: Pedro Alonso's Heist Series Gets Mixed Response, Criticised for Lack of Depth and Illogical Story

The new prequel series of Money Heist, Berlin released on December 29 on Netflix, which recounts the incredible heists carried out before the events of the original show, stars Pedro Alonso in the role he originated as the hedonistic, witty jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin, in the original series. Along with him, his new crew consists of Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action, Begoa Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Pea Fernandez as the devoted Roi, and Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist. Tristan Ulloa (Faria) plays Berlin's friend and charitable professor Damian. Berlin Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Money Heist’s Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.
Check Out Critics Review For Berlin Season 1
Collider: The deeper you dive into the series, the less it seems like those characters have 40+ million Euros on the line – and that they’re risking their freedom to get it. Berlin himself checks out pretty early into the game, and then the story becomes a lot more about who will hook up with whom, while the major plan itself is almost reduced to a footnote. The flashbacks would have you believe otherwise, though. They present the robbery as something meticulous that’s planned down to the very last detail, but we never really see this meticulousness come to fruition. At least Money Heist tried to pretend it was intelligent.
The Hollywood Handle: Berlin is an intriguing and captivating spin-off that boasts a talented cast, thrilling moments, and action-packed scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s a worthy show that successfully recaptures ths Day