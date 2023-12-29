Berlin S1 Review: Pedro Alonso's Heist Series Gets Mixed Response, Criticised for Lack of Depth and Illogical Story

The new prequel series of Money Heist, Berlin released on December 29 on Netflix, which recounts the incredible heists carried out before the events of the original show, stars Pedro Alonso in the role he originated as the hedonistic, witty jewel thief Andres de Fonollosa, nicknamed Berlin, in the original series. Along with him, his new crew consists of Joel Sanchez as Bruce, a relentless man of action, Begoa Vargas as the unstable Cameron, Julio Pea Fernandez as the devoted Roi, and Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronics specialist. Tristan Ulloa (Faria) plays Berlin's friend and charitable professor Damian. Berlin Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Money Heist’s Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Check Out Critics Review For Berlin Season 1

Collider: The deeper you dive into the series, the less it seems like those characters have 40+ million Euros on the line – and that they’re risking their freedom to get it. Berlin himself checks out pretty early into the game, and then the story becomes a lot more about who will hook up with whom, while the major plan itself is almost reduced to a footnote. The flashbacks would have you believe otherwise, though. They present the robbery as something meticulous that’s planned down to the very last detail, but we never really see this meticulousness come to fruition. At least Money Heist tried to pretend it was intelligent.

The Hollywood Handle: Berlin is an intriguing and captivating spin-off that boasts a talented cast, thrilling moments, and action-packed scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s a worthy show that successfully recaptures the essence and spirit of its predecessor.

DM Talkies: Berlin is an entertaining romantic heist thriller with an average predictable plot that must be watched without keeping any expectations. The production value is rich, and as a Netflix watch, it is visually promising, but whether that is enough reason to spend hours watching eight episodes is up for the audience to decide. Berlin Money Heist Trailer: Pedro Alonso's Andrés De Fonollosa Takes Centre Stage in New Glimpse of Anticipated Spin-Off Series, to Release on This Date (Watch Video).

The Daily Beast: As with Money Heist, Berlin uses the caper itself—the planning, the execution, and the aftermath—as a way to get to know the criminals. The new series isn’t as structurally complex as its predecessor, but there are flashbacks sprinkled throughout, some of which tell the story of Berlin’s crew. Also as with Money Heist, these characters—pulpy archetypes, mostly—ultimately don’t have that many depths to plumb.

