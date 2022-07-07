Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lil'Goodness, the health-focused food and snacking brand, has introduced zero added sugar Prebiotic Cocoa Powder for the first time in India.

Made of natural prebiotic fibers and 100 per cent antioxidants-rich real cocoa, the gut and heart health-friendly Prebiotic Cocoa Powder will make popular homemade recipes of dark chocolates, chocolate desserts, smoothies, chocolate mousse pudding healthfully delectable for families especially for the kids.

Targeted at millennial families with kids, the Prebiotic Cocoa Powder from Lil'Goodness contains prebiotics from natural sources, antioxidants from cocoa for heart health and immunity. The Prebiotic Cocoa Powder contains fat-reduced cocoa powder (99.98 per cent) derived from ethically grown cocoa sourced from Ghana and naturally derived Fructo-oligosaccharides (3 per cent). While Prebiotics improve gut health, aid in digestion and improve absorption of minerals and vitamins, cocoa which is rich in antioxidants called flavonoids, promotes heart health and fights inflammation. Existing cocoa powders do not contain any of the gut health benefits.

With Lil'Goodness Prebiotic Cocoa Powder, commercial bakers, home bakers and cocoa lovers will be able to prepare gut-friendly and yummy chocolate desserts and snacks at home.

Priced at Rs 250 for a 150g pack, Lil'Goodness Prebiotic Cocoa Powder uses premium cocoa for a smooth baking experience. The product will be available omnichannel - online on the Lil'Goodness website, online marketplaces - Amazon, Flipkart, Cred, Big Basket and in select retail stores and kirana stores across the country.

The launch of Lil'Goodness Prebiotic Cocoa Powder which coincides with World Chocolate Day offers bakers and cocoa enthusiasts all the more reason to relish the richness of cocoa with popular chocolate-based recipes.

To spread the delight of baking with natural cocoa powder and help home bakers make their way towards achieving their entrepreneurial dreams, Lil'Goodness has launched 100Baking Dreams. Under this unique initiative, 20 bakers will be selected based on their innovative recipes and awarded cash prizes of upto Rs 1 lac each for upgrading their baking skills.

Commenting on the launch, Harshavardhan S, Founder, Lil'Goodness said, "With the launch of India's and perhaps globally the first Prebiotic Cocoa Powder, homemade snacking and dessert delights get a gut-friendly and healthy twist. The launch of India's first prebiotic cocoa powder is a part of our vision to promote healthy indulgence among people. It's an excellent choice for commercial bakers, home bakers as well as parents looking for nutritious baking companions to rustle up lip-smacking desserts and snacks for their kids. The combination of Goodness and authentic high-quality cocoa delivers a great baking experience with functional health benefits."

Lil'Goodness is a new-age food and nutrition startup that is altering the way people eat, specifically how the younger generations get good nutrition. Since its launch in May 2020, they have sold a million units of India's first prebiotic chocolates that are good for gut health. They're also the first to launch the super grain "Teff" in India as well as to introduce an algorithmic nutrition-based subscription programme for snacking.

To know more about Lil'Goodness and its products visit www.lilgoodness.com.

