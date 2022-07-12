New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/PNN): Linktree - the ''link in bio'' category leader - is today announcing the launch of its new mobile app on iOS and Android so users can spend less time creating and managing their Linktree and spend more time doing what they do best. The launch of the new mobile app is Linktree's next milestone move during a summer of transformation, as the platform advances beyond the ''link-in-bio'' category it created.

With the majority of user sign-ups and logins from Linktree's 25m+ users happening from a mobile device, Linktree recognized the strong signals in user behaviour pointing towards the demand for a mobile app. The app is an organic next step for the business by bringing Linktree to where users spend most of their time and where the communities live, with the new mobile-first user experience. The mobile app will empower users to update their links in fewer clicks, closing the distance between creating and getting seen.

Acting as a gateway to unlocking Linktree's power to connect the many facets of an individual's digital universe, the app will serve as a home where creators can truly link to everything they are. The app was designed to reduce the time users spend updating their corner of the internet and instead spend more time creating content. Whether this is updating their Linktree theme to match their current mood or tapping into the powerful analytics page to optimize channels and content which is converting sales and payments - all of Linktree is now that much more accessible.

- The mobile app is designed to make it easier than ever to create, curate and share on the go

- Individuals and businesses can create their Linktree, add and manage links, customize their design, and view analytics from their mobile devices

- Creators can spend more time creating by making it faster and easier to keep their Linktree up-to-date, making more use of their time

Users can download the Linktree app to:

- Share: The app's features allow for quick and easy content sharing capabilities for users on the move, from embedding a new Spotify song to their Linktree to revealing new and exclusive YouTube content.

- Monetize: Users can now harness Linktree's power to refer traffic and drive engagement to monetize their passion by selling products and services, collecting tips and donations, leads, and more.

- Grow: Creators can grow their following by connecting all their social accounts in one place, so their fans on one platform can discover them on others and subscribe to their mailing lists.

- Customize: Linktree creators can design their Linktree on the go with themes, custom backgrounds, button styles, fonts, colours, and more to suit the user's brand and style.

- Analyze: With access to traffic and conversion metrics, creators can track spikes in link clicks and learn about their audience. Users are able to visit the Lifetime Analytics page to understand what is working, which channels and content are converting, track sales and payments as well as amplify the success of their Linktree altogether.

CEO and Co-Founder Alex Zaccaria says, "We are thrilled to launch the Linktree mobile app as we continue to broaden the link-in-bio category we created, ultimately offering creators new ways to link everything they are, anywhere they are. Linktree users will be able to set up and manage their profiles on the go, all from their mobile devices - essentially making processes faster and easier for busy individuals so they can focus more time on creating content and doing what they do best. The Linktree app is the latest update that speaks to the ever-evolving needs of our users."

The launch of the Linktree mobile app comes on the heels of Linktree's recent announcements including the Linktree Marketplace, NFT Gallery, and a company rebrand as the platform reimagines itself in a way that is pushing the entire category forward as a tool for self-expression, discovery, connection and community beyond ''link in bio.''

As one of the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with over 1.2 billion monthly views, Linktree continues to prioritize the needs of creators, consumers and brands.

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. Linktree is among the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with 1.2 billion unique visitors a month.

In 2021 alone, Linktree enabled over 1 million artists to generate 90 million visits to streaming providers - twice as many artists and three times as many clicks as in the year prior. The platform is utilized by more than 25 million creators, artists, and brands globally, including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Noah Beck, Bella Poarch, Red Bull, Shawn Mendes, the Los Angeles Clippers, Comedy Central, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and HBO.

