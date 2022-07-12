Mumbai, July 12: In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man from Palghar was kidnapped and assaulted by four people including a woman. Police officials said that the victim was assaulted in a moving car after he objected to the gang using his Aadhaar card and photo in order to procure a SIM card without his knowledge.

The alleged incident took place on July 8. According to a report in the Times of India, the victim identified as Ritesh Tiwari (29) was at his workplace in Dahisar (East) when the incident took place. A police officer said that one of the suspects who knew the victim asked him to meet the group near St Xavier's High School to discuss some matter. Mumbai Rains: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Takes to Street With 'Pothole Yatra' Against BMC in Mulund, Netizens Too Join With #Pothole Photos.

Sources from the police said that on June 22, the gang had allegedly used Tiwari's Aadhaar card and photo in order to get a sim card without his knowledge. Interestingly, the gang had clicked Tiwari's Aadhar photo when they visited the shop where he worked.

Speaking about the same, Tiwari said, "I learned about the impersonation and forgery when the suspects approached me on July 8 and informed me that they had lost the SIM that they got in my name without my knowledge and had applied for a new one and required my approval to get it. When I objected, they kidnapped me and threatened to bludgeon my head with a stone. The woman even threatened me to frame me in a sexual assault case." Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena Likely to Back NDA's Draupadi Murmu, Betray Yashwant Sinha.

Cops said that the gang let off Tiwari only after he agreed to allow them to get a new SIM. The officer further said that they are investigating the motive behind the accused misusing Tiwari's documents. So far, no arrest has been made by the police.

