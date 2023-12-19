ATK

New Delhi [India], December 19: The demand for IVF treatments in India has surged among Non-Resident Indian (NRI) patients, driven by a combination of high success rates and affordability. India's advanced assisted reproductive technology yields impressive outcomes, with over 45,000 IVF cycles completed annually, showcasing a notable success rate . The cost-effectiveness of IVF in India is a significant factor-while a single IVF cycle in the USA averages around USD 12,500, in India, the cost ranges from approximately USD 1,500 to USD 4,50), excluding additional procedures . Additionally, the country's advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART) ensure that patients have access to the latest fertility treatments. This stark contrast in pricing, coupled with high-quality medical care have positioned India as a favourable destination for fertility treatments among NRIs.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee’s Gyeongseong Creature and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro on Netflix, Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians On Disney+ Hotstar & More.

Little Angel IVF Launches IVF Treatment for NRI's

Little Angel IVF has now Launched high-quality fertility treatments leveraging a blend of expert medical knowledge and advanced reproductive technologies for NRI Patients. Little Angel IVF offers a range of advanced fertility services, characterized by state-of-the-art techniques and personalized patient care:

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by MI at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

1. Personalized Fertility Consultation: Each patient receives individualized care and a tailored fertility treatment plan.

2. Comprehensive Diagnostic Services: Including fertility assessments and testing to determine the most effective treatment approach.

3. Advanced IVF Treatments: Utilizing the latest technologies and methods in assisted reproductive technology (ART).

4. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): Specialized procedure to assist with male infertility issues by injecting a single sperm directly into an egg.

5. Egg and Semen Cryopreservation: Offering the option to freeze and store eggs and sperm for future use, providing flexibility for patients' fertility plans.

6. Embryo Transfer: Careful implantation of embryos into the uterus to facilitate pregnancy.

7. Fertility Preservation Services: For NRI patients who wish to delay parenthood, including those undergoing medical treatments that might affect fertility.

8. Counselling and Support Services: Emotional and psychological support throughout the fertility journey.

9. Post-Treatment Care: Follow-up care and support after the IVF procedure.

10. International Patient Services: Specialized services for NRI and international patients, including travel and accommodation assistance, translation services, and coordination of medical and legal paperwork.

These services highlight Little Angel IVF's commitment to offering comprehensive, customized, and compassionate fertility care to its patients.

Here is a table comparing the costs of IVF treatment in India and the USA:

The above table highlights the affordability of IVF treatments in India compared to the USA, with significant cost savings in both the average cycle cost and medication expenses.

Support for VISA and Documentation

Little Angel IVF provides specialized assistance to NRI patients in various aspects of their IVF treatment journey, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience:

1. Medical Visa Assistance: A dedicated department helps NRIs in obtaining medical visas, streamlining the legal and bureaucratic processes.

2. Letter for Paid Medical Leave: The clinic provides official letters to NRI patients, which can be used to request paid leave under medical policies in their respective countries.

3. Insurance Documentation Support: Assistance in preparing and obtaining necessary documentation for insurance coverage under medical policies, if applicable.

4. Coordination with Overseas Doctors: The clinic collaborates with doctors abroad, especially in cases involving past treatments or specific medical histories, ensuring continuity of care.

5. Online Consultations: Before traveling to India, NRI patients can avail themselves of online consultations for assistance with paperwork, medical advice, and guidance regarding medications.

These services demonstrate Little Angel IVF's commitment to providing comprehensive support to NRI patients, making their IVF treatment journey as seamless as possible.

Maya, a 33-year-old NRI from the UK, struggled with low Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) levels, a significant challenge in achieving pregnancy. Maya came to India in August 2023, where she received a personalized treatment plan. Despite her low AMH, Little Angel IVF's advanced techniques and Maya's perseverance led to a successful egg retrieval process. After a single IVF cycle, Maya conceived. She credits our clinic's expertise and the supportive environment for her success, bringing joy and hope to her family.

Sunita, a 42-year-old NRI based in Canada, faced the challenge of late motherhood. Aware of the reduced fertility that comes with age, Sunita sought IVF treatment in India. Our clinic provided a customized approach, focusing on optimizing her ovarian response. The treatment was successful, and Sunita became pregnant. She expresses immense gratitude for Little Angel IVF empathetic care and cutting-edge technology that made her dream of motherhood a reality.

Raj, a 38-year-old NRI from the USA, was diagnosed with cancer, necessitating urgent treatment that could impact his fertility. Before undergoing cancer therapy, Raj visited our IVF Centre in Noida to preserve his fertility. He underwent sperm cryopreservation, a procedure that allowed him to store his sperm safely before his treatment. Post-recovery, Raj and his wife utilized the preserved sperm for IVF and his wife conceived successfully. Raj is thankful for the opportunity to become a father despite his medical challenges.

India offers NRIs substantial advantages for IVF treatment, including cost-effectiveness, advanced medical technology, and high success rates. Little Angel IVF centre in Noida epitomizes this excellence, committing to high-quality, affordable, and patient-focused fertility solutions. Their dedicated approach ensures personalized care, making them a preferred choice for NRIs seeking fertility treatments.

For More Detail -

https://www.littleangelivf.com/

Call -9267982924

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)