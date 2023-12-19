Mumbai Indians are set to usher in a new era when IPL 2024 kicks off. The five-time IPL-winning franchise will have a new captain in Hardik Pandya, who replaced the highly successful Rohit Sharma at the helm of affairs in a decision, which made headlines earlier on. Pandya was traded from Gujarat Titans in a shock move and he will look to carry on from where Rohit left and keep Mumbai Indians as one of the top franchises in the IPL. Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore to make room for Pandya. It will nonetheless be very interesting to see how the team performs under new captain Pandya, who has been phenomenal as a leader in the past two editions of the IPL. IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

The five-time champions released quite a few players prior to the auction, the likes of which include Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs and also Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. Alongside, they have retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and and Tim David among other known names. Mumbai Indians have a purse of Rs 17.75 crore to spend at the IPL 2024 auction. Is IPL 2024 Trade Window Open? What is The Player Transfer Deadline? Are Players Available for Trading After the Auction? Know All Details.

MI Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Hardik Pandya (c, traded from Gujarat Titans), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Ishan Kishan Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, , Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG)

MI Previous Season Recap: Mumbai Indians had made it to the playoffs last season after finishing fourth on the 10-team points table. The side led by Rohit Sharma had won eight out of 14 matches and garnered a total of 16 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.044. Mumbai Indians had lost Qualifier 2 to Gujarat Titans.

