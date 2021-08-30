The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged an order from Allahabad High Court to build advocate chambers and a multilevel parking with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet.

The project consists of 2,294 advocate chambers, parking space for 2,323 cars and 1,552 two-wheelers with associated utility buildings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement and construction of civil and related mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works. The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months.

Besides, L&T's power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for turnkey construction of a substation in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of gas-insulated substation project involving four different voltage levels up to 380kV comprises the associated control, protection, automation, telecommunication systems, and civil and electromechanical works.

L&T said its smart world and communication business has bagged a project by Moradabad Smart City Ltd to design, develop, implement, and manage operations and maintenance of a command-and-control centre, CCTV surveillance, smart traffic solutions and to integrate various ICT components. (ANI)

