Business News | L&T Technology Services and Emerson Announce a Global Cooperation and Strategic Engagement to Drive Innovation in Engineering Excellence

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital and Engineering R&D services, today announced a strategic global partnership with Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation leader and provider of advanced test and measurement solutions.

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Under this engagement, LTTS will serve as a global System Integrator and technology development partner, supporting the design, deployment and lifecycle enablement of advanced systems engineering platforms across industries. The partnership also introduces joint engagement approaches for customer projects, positioning LTTS as a key system integration partner for the NI test platform. The collaboration will focus on product engineering and solution development tailored for multiple sectors including Industrial, Transportation, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense where system performance, resilience and sustainability are critical.

As part of the partnership, LTTS will establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its Mysuru campus in India. The CoE will be based on the NI test and measurement platform and will function as a global hub for joint solution development, industrialization and applied innovation, leveraging NI software and hardware to accelerate product development and engineering, test automation and validation workflows. Key focus areas also include joint go-to-market initiatives, development of industry-specific solutions, license enablement and extended client support models.

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Ritu Favre, President for Emerson's Test and Measurement business, said, "Engineering environments are becoming increasingly software defined, data centric and interconnected. Our open, modular NI platform provides the architectural foundation organizations need to manage growing system complexity while accelerating validation and deployment cycles. Through our collaboration with LTTS as a global system integrator, we extend this platform into industry-specific implementations that help customers move from engineering uncertainty to operational confidence and leveraging the proven technology leadership of NI automated test and measurement solutions."

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets, said, "Our clients in Mobility, Sustainability and Tech require engineering systems that are intelligent, adaptable and future-ready. Our partnership with Emerson strengthens LTTS' ability to architect and deploy such systems at scale. By combining NI's technology leadership with LTTS' engineering depth, we are creating a powerful foundation for long-term value creation across industrial ecosystems."

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