Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): LTI Syncordis, a global Temenos implementation partner and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) has been recognized as Service Partner of the Year by Temenos at this year's virtual TCF Online 2021.

Since its inception, LTI Syncordis has remained committed to the success of Temenos community and has evolved into a global one-stop partner for end-to-end implementation and systems integration. In addition, LTI Syncordis is the first company with the authorization of "Professional of the Financial Sector" (PSF) in Luxembourg that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software and is consistently rated with high partner satisfaction scores among Temenos Services Partners.

In 2020, LTI Syncordis selected Temenos to launch its innovative banking-as-a-service platform in the Nordic market which enables banks to modernize legacy core banking systems rapidly and efficiently. With more than 600 Temenos experts at Syncordis and 35,000+ technology professionals at LTI, LTI Syncordis is the preferred partner for Temenos clients worldwide looking for accelerated innovation.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI said:

"We believe in delivering excellence and always going the extra mile for our clients. Being recognized for our commitment is marvelous and we at LTI Syncordis appreciate it very much. As a dedicated pure-play Temenos partner, we look forward to cementing our fruitful partnership with Temenos further and driving innovative digital transformation in the banking industry for many years to come."

Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis commented:

"I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of all our staff who were key in making this achievement possible. Today more than ever, it is vital to focus on cooperation and delivering the highest quality end-to-end projects to financial institutions of all sizes. Making banking better is all about sharing responsibility and empowering innovative digital transformation programs. This recognition inspires us. Alongside our long-term partner Temenos, we will stay committed - both to the banks and their valued customers."

Alexa Guenoun, Chief Operating Officer, Temenos said:

"Partners have an amazing impact in the ecosystem we've developed over our 27 years in banking - they help us to innovate, to scale, and to make banking better for our customers, and the world. I am delighted to recognize LTI Syncordis for their part in delivering technology that creates better, faster and smarter experiences, and increased agility to respond to an ever-changing world. It's because of partners like LTI Syncordis that we have one of the strongest, most dynamic and resilient communities in the industry."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)