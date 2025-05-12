BusinessWire India

Warren (New Jersey) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is the largest deal in the history of LTIMindtree, valued at $450 million across seven years.

As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This comprehensive suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks, are aimed at enhancing the client's operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth.

"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI-driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) and Whole-Time Director, LTIMindtree. "We are proud to be the trusted partner for one of the world's most respected agribusiness companies.

"Winning this important deal underscores our strength in crafting innovative solutions and delivering with excellence," said Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, LTIMindtree.

Samir Gosavi, Chief Business Officer - Retail and CPG, LTIMindtree, added, "This win marks a major breakthrough for our consumer services business. Our AI-driven operating model will drive measurable business impact in an industry that's evolving rapidly."

