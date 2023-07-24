NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24: Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata today announced Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as their brand ambassador.

Also Read | US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

Redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced in India, the luxury atelier celebrates fifteen years of crafting meaningful pieces of wearable art, created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Every rare Zoya creation sparkles in celebration of a woman connecting to her most authentic self.

"Zoya and I share a fierce pride in India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship and a passion to showcase its brilliance to the world,” says Sonam Kapoor. From statement-making red carpet looks to trendsetting street fashion, the National Award-winning actor has always led India’s style game with standout looks and sartorial choices.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

The appointment solidifies the star’s friendship with the label, and underscores a synergistic approach to style. “Over the last 15 years, Zoya’s name has become synonymous with rare jewels that have exceptional crafting and resonate with meaning. It is a brand I have long admired and I am honoured to serve as their ambassador,” Sonam added.

Showcased on the most prestigious runways in the world of design, Zoya is known for the global expression of its artistic products as much as its Indian soul. Its seven boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh showcase warm luxury in its most undiluted form with personalised service that focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products.

“We are happy to welcome Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the Zoya family. She is an artist and a celebrated style icon who embodies Zoya’s spirit, blending effortless modernity and innovation with a unique and timeless signature, which represents the ethos of our brand,” says Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Jewellery Division.

At the announcement, Sonam wore the iconic Ruby Rush necklace from Zoya’s glamorous collection inspired by eras of Hollywood. 211 pear-shaped rubies cascade towards a magnificent diamond solitaire pendant in this timeless necklace. Reminiscent of the sensual red lipstick that was so iconic of Hollywood in the 1950s, the rubies have been meticulously hand-picked. Their shade is matched with great care and each of them is linked seamlessly by masterful craftsmanship to create this exquisite one-of-its kind necklace. A magnificent pear cut solitaire of almost 10 carats forms the focal point of this grand necklace. The solitaire diamonds above central pendant have been carefully hand-picked to augment the grandeur of this Zoya High necklace.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)