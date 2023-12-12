VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Madhavgarh Farm, located in the outskirts of Delhi in Gurgaon. It is the go to destination for a thrilling and cultural picnic experience. One not only gets to enjoy the adventurous activities but also experience the true essence of rural cultural life. It is a unique space providing a great escape from the chaotic bustling life of the city and for exciting exposure to nature, culture and lifestyle of rural India. The idea of Madhavgarh Farm is to provide a spack for all age groups as a theme park in Gurgaon.

Also Read | Australia to Tighten Visa Rules for Students, Skilled Workers in Bid to Fix 'Broken' Migration System; Check Details Here.

Madhavgarh is spread over acres of land enriched with lush greenery making it no less than a perfect setting for visitors looking for tranquility. It is a verdant adventure park cum resort flourished with vibrant gardens creating an adequate place for enjoyment and relaxation.

There are several immersive activities at this village theme park to take part in and enjoy. Some of the traditional ones are as mentioned below:

Also Read | Manchester United vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

1. Bird and Animal Feeding

2. Agriculture

3. Dairy and Farming

4. Pottery making & Painting

5. Charkha

6. Chakki

7. Charkha & Chakki

8. Massage

9. Tube Well Bath

10. Mud Bath

11. Bullock Cart Ride

12. Tractor Ride

13. Camel Cart Ride

14. Lakarbugga Ride

15. Mehandi

16. Rajasthani Performances

17. Puppet Show

18. Cultural Costume for Guests

These activities are specially designed to help you experience the daily activities, lifestyle, working of a villager within a time span of a day or two days as you can choose to stay in the Madhavgarh Farmhouse in Gurgaon.

Resort

Madhavgarh Farm offers a variety of engagements to enjoy, plus it is not only a great spot for picnics for tourists but also one of the best resorts in Gurgaon. There are Rajasthani folk dance performances which offer a glimpse into the authentic charm of rural Indian life. You can enjoy these performances after relaxing and freshening up for a while in your resort accommodation.

All the accommodation options are based on the theme of a village thus the walls, furniture, design, interior are similar to traditional rural homes while also being equipped with all the required modern amenities for your comfort.

Food

Madhavgarh Farm has a large and spacious hall to accommodate large gatherings at once to enjoy food. Here, we serve different types of North Indian cuisines focusing on authenticity of Rajasthan and Haryana. We provide various meals with unending variety to choose from. The food is prepared from fresh organic ingredients and vegetables sourced directly from the local farm. Madhavgarh ensures that the food served to its guests is healthy and hygienic which is prepared by the experienced chefs.

Adventure Activities

Apart from rural and traditional activities there are many adventurous activities available at Madhavgarh Farm. This is because regardless of whether you want to have a serene experience or a thrilling one, we cater to diverse needs of all. Some of the adventurous activities at Madhavgarh Farm are mentioned below:

1. Zip Line

2. Rope Climbing

3. 25-Course Aerial Adventure Park

4. Woody Wave

5. Cat Walk

6. Commando Net

7. Burma Bridge

8. Tarzan Swing

9. Rock Climbing and Rappelling Wall

10. Highest Commando Net

Madhavgarh Farm's adventure park in Gurgaon also offers water fun activities. These include short water slides along with rain dance showers and swimming pools. There are separate swimming pools for adults and kids to ensure the safety of the guests.

Games At Madhavgarh Farm

The list does not end here, there are still a lot of games left that you can explore at Madhavgarh Farm. You can play these games for your enjoyment or compete with your friends and family, to check who scores the highest. Some of these games are mentioned below:

1. Kho-Kho

2. Sack Race

3. Ludo

4. Chess

5. Carrom

6. Kabaddi

7. Archery

8. Dart

9. Gulel

10. Kushti

11. Latto

12. Trampoline

13. Badminton

14. Volleyball

15. Confined Soccer

16. Cricket

17. Tug of War

18. Basketball

Thus it is a great place for weekend getaways from Delhi for families, friends, corporate colleagues, school students for a picnic, kitty party, events, outings, birthday party, anniversary party etc. With such a long list of activities there is something for people of all age groups.

For school going students, it is one of the most adventurous picnic spots in Gurgaon since it has so many games and activities which students can enjoy. Also professional instructors are provided with every small group to ensure safety when students take part in the activities.

For Corporate Groups, it is one of the most go-to places in Delhi-NCR as we provide professional instructors for an organized outing focusing on Team-building, bonding, competitive activities along with adventure, rides and fun. Madhavgarh offers corporates to engage, have experience and create memories which makes it the best place for corporate outing in Delhi-NCR.

Music

Madhavgarh Farm offers everything at one place. Along with all the fun and food you also get to dance at the beats of the DJ. You can groove on the dance floor or have a pool party. Thus you get the whole package to enjoy with your loved ones.

Inclusion

The entire space of Madhavgarh Farm is fully wheelchair accessible which makes it extremely inclusive and enjoyable by keeping in mind the requirements of all guests.

Event Venue

With its tranquil ambiance and scenic beauty, Madhavgarh Farm is not just a getaway; it's also an ideal venue for weddings, corporate events, and family celebrations. The farm provides a serene yet vibrant setting for special occasions like birthday parties and ceremonies, ensuring lasting memories. Madhavgarh Farm offers a wide space with lush greenery to organize these events by making them personalized as per the guest/organizer's preference.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)