As part of its efforts to reform a "broken" migration system, Australia announced on Monday, December 12, that it will tighten visa requirements for foreign students and low-skilled workers. This move may cut the country's immigration intake in half over the next two years. The decision was made after it was anticipated that net immigration would peak in 2022–2023 at a record 510,000.

According to official data, it was predicted to decline to around a quarter of a million in 2024–2025 and 2025–2026—roughly matching pre-COVID levels. US Visa Rules 2023: Indians Can Get Visa Appointments At American Embassies Abroad, Check Details Here.

Prior to the official introduction of the government's new migration policy later on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil stated in a statement, "We've worked around the clock to strike the best balance in Australia's migration system." Net foreign migration is already declining as a result of the government's focused measures, and this anticipated drop will be exacerbated, he added.

International students, according to O'Neil, were primarily responsible for the growth in net foreign migration in 2022–2023. Australia increased its yearly migration figures last year to assist important companies in hiring workers to cover shortages following the COVID-19 epidemic, which resulted in stricter border restrictions and prevented foreign workers and students from entering the nation for over two years.

Over the weekend, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that "the system is broken" and that the country's immigration rates needed to be brought back to a "sustainable level." Australia's labour government, which has long relied on immigration to fill one of the world's most competitive labour markets, is pushing to expedite the admission of highly qualified immigrants and expedite their road to permanent citizenship. UK New Migration Policy: PM Rishi Sunak’s Government Tables Tougher Visa Rules for Foreign Workers, Clampdown on Bringing Families.

International students will require higher scores on English proficiency exams under the new regulations. Additionally, it will remove the options that let students stay longer in Australia. The processing period for a new specialised visa for highly talented individuals would be shortened to one week, which will aid firms in attracting top talent amidst fierce competition from other developed nations.

