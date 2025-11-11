PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, an integrated agrochemical and biological solutions company, has garnered an exceptional response from marquee institutional investors in its anchor book allotment ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company has finalized the allocation of 17,52,000 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹114 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹104 per share), aggregating to ₹19.98 crore.

The anchor book witnessed participation from seven high-quality institutional investors, including Abundantia Capital VCC - Abundantia Capital III, Ascend Global Opportunities Fund, Ebsu Global Opportunities Fund Limited, Vikas India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities, Aarthi AIF Growth Fund, Navbharat Investment Trust - Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund, and Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund.

This robust response underscores the strong institutional confidence in Mahamaya Lifesciences business model, financial strength, and its commitment to advancing sustainable agrochemical innovation in India's evolving agri-inputs sector.

Managing Director's Comment

Mr. Krishnamurthy Ganesan, Managing Director, Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, said:

"We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming trust shown by our anchor investors. Their participation reinforces our belief in the strength of our business fundamentals and our vision of driving sustainable growth in the agrochemical sector. We remain focused on expanding our capabilities, enhancing value creation, and delivering consistent performance for all stakeholders."

Merchant Banker's Comment

Mr. Akshay Kothari, OneView corporate advisors, said:

"The stellar response from marquee anchor investors is a testament to Mahamaya Lifesciences strong fundamentals, scalability, and the management's focused execution strategy. The diversity and quality of investors who have come on board highlight the high level of confidence in both the company's business model and India's agricultural growth story. We are proud to be associated with Mahamaya Lifesciences in this exciting journey."

About Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited

Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited is an integrated agrochemical and biological solutions company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, and marketing of crop protection products for domestic and international markets. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Dahej, Gujarat, with a capacity of 13 lakh litres (liquid) and 10.4 lakh kg (solid).

The company is also setting up a new technical-grade plant to enhance margins and strengthen backward integration. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and efficiency, Mahamaya Lifesciences is redefining crop protection and contributing to the advancement of sustainable agriculture.

