Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan lauded the Bombay YMCA's 150-year-long legacy of secular service to society, emphasizing that despite its Christian origins, the organization has remained inclusive and committed to the welfare of all. Speaking at the Sesquicentennial celebration today at Mumbai's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai the Governor praised the YMCA's enduring contribution to youth development, sports, and community empowerment.

The Bombay YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association), despite having 'Christian' in its name, has upheld a secular mission for the past 150 years, said Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan during the organization's landmark celebration. He commended the YMCA's consistent social work and called its contribution to youth and sports development "inspirational."

The Governor also recalled how, during the 1990s, many Indian entrepreneurs stayed in YMCA hostels during their visits to London. In a solemn moment, he paid tribute to the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and remembered Pope Francis with reverence.

Sohela Hayek, President of the World YMCA, hailed Bombay YMCA's journey as a "rich tradition" rather than just a numerical milestone. "Since 1975, this institution has maintained a unique identity in this bustling city. Through its work in education, shelter, healthcare, sports, and life skills, the Bombay YMCA has become the city's lifeline," she said. She added that the World YMCA remains committed to addressing global issues of peace, trust, and equality.

Nam Boo Won, Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific YMCA, praised the organization's physical, mental, and spiritual initiatives, especially its efforts to uplift marginalized communities through education and life skills.

In Bombay YMCA's 150-year journey, the institution's service and commitment have played a lion's share. Vincent George, President of the National YMCA, pinpointed the same and credited the dedication of past and present office-bearers for Bombay YMCA's achievements. Former General Secretary Stanley Karkada expressed hope that the organization's work will continue to inspire future generations.

The event began with a welcome address by Bombay YMCA President Noel Amanna, who highlighted the organization's roots and the support that made its programs successful. A documentary showcasing YMCA's historical journey since 1875 was screened, followed by the release of a coffee table book and commemorative souvenir by Governor Radhakrishnan. The event drew many distinguished figures from national and global YMCA movements.

