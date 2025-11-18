NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University successfully hosted 'Kairos 2025', its annual International Student's Day celebration, marking a significant milestone towards fostering global academic collaboration and cultural exchange. The event was organized by the Office of International Affairs & Collaboration and centered on the theme "Empowering Students to be Agents of Change."

The gala event commenced with an International University Fair from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring participation from over 30 international universities. The fair offered students a detailed insight into various academic programs, scholarship opportunities, enrollment processes, and campus facilities at host universities worldwide. The event was attended by students and staff from MAHE, as well as participants from recognized colleges in Udupi, demonstrating MAHE's commitment to community engagement. Several of MAHE's existing collaborating universities participated in the fair, strengthening the ongoing partnerships.

The afternoon transitioned into a vibrant cultural showcase from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, where country stalls representing 20 nations were hosted by both Indian and international students from different MAHE institutions. The stalls featured students from international mobility programs, including representatives from Efrie-France, Deakin University-Australia, and Maastricht University-Netherlands, along with international faculty members at MAHE. Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, graced the occasion by visiting the stalls and interacting with participating students.

The formal launch of Kairos 2025 took place from 6:15 PM to 6:45 PM, with the Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor as Chief Guest and Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE as Guest of Honor.

As a symbolic gesture celebrating international cultural diversity, all Heads of Institutions, along with student representatives from participating countries, jointly inaugurated the event. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph commemorating the multicultural spirit of MAHE.

Dr. Anup Naha, Director of International Collaborations, MAHE Manipal, commented on the event's success "Kairos 2025 is a significance to our vision of creating global citizens who are equipped to navigate and contribute to an interconnected world. By bringing together students, universities, and cultures from across the globe, we are not only celebrating diversity but actively cultivating the collaborative mindset and cross-cultural competencies that define the leaders of tomorrow."

The evening concluded with a few spectacular cultural performances featuring international student bodies including IAESTE, AIESEC, IPSF, and MUN, along with VSO and student teams from Tibet and Maldives. Each team presented five-minute performances aligned with the global theme of Kairos, followed by an energetic DJ program that brought together the diverse student community into grand celebrations.

The day-long celebration demonstrated MAHE's commitment to internationalization and provided a comprehensive platform for students, faculty, and international partners to engage in meaningful dialogue about global education opportunities and cross-cultural understanding.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life.

