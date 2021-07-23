Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The forthcoming second edition of F2F Sourcing Show promises to provide access to unlimited business and networking opportunities for global visitors for sourcing their textile-apparel-fashion needs.

The two-week virtual trade event for apparel, fabric, and yarn exhibitors, being organised by Fibre2Fashion, is scheduled to be held from September 6, 2021.

Among the several leading companies that will be attending the F2F Sourcing Show 2021 as buyers are Spain's Zara, part of the world's biggest fashion group Inditex, French fashion retail company Kiabi, Irish clothing manufacturer Portwest, and Denmark-based apparel retailer Sportmaster.

French clothing & accessories retailer Lacoste, Swiss fashion label Tally Weijl, and UK clothing brand Seasalt Cornwall have also agreed to nominate their representatives for their sourcing needs at the upcoming online trade event, according to the fair organisers Fibre2Fashion.

Representatives from well-known American clothing and apparel companies like Columbia Sportswear, Hanes Brands, Kontoor, VF Corporation, Deckers Brands, Gap, and e-commerce company Amazon have also confirmed their participation as visitors at F2F Sourcing Show 2021.

In addition, Hong Kong based clothing manufacturers Asmara and Lever Style, and Indian online lingerie platform Zivame will participate in the Vendor Connect at the sourcing trade show. Vendor Connect will help brands and buyers connect with leading and qualified suppliers, manufacturers, exporters, and vendors specific to their sourcing needs.

Besides Vendor Connect, F2F Sourcing Show 2021 will have some new features like Knowledge Centre, Networking Lounge and Try-On Digital Draping. The Knowledge Centre is where visitors and exhibitors will get market intelligence to make informed business decisions. Try-On Digital Draping will help visitors visualise fabric and styles with digital draping on 3D models. Plus, the interactive booths will have a 360° product display in high resolution.

F2F Sourcing Show 2021 will facilitate live interaction with industry leaders, gaining knowledge insights through panel discussions, staying abreast with new product launch announcements, and much more.

"F2F Sourcing Show 2021 is going to be one of the best business networking platforms for stakeholders in the textiles-apparel-fashion value chain. It will help generate business leads from the comfort of home with two weeks of 24*7 online exposure and visibility. What's more, one can explore both sourcing and selling on a single platform," said Jose Daniel, executive director of Fibre2Fashion.com.

Visitors to the event will include representatives of the entire textiles value chain, including apparel and fashion brands and retailers, buying houses, fabric importers, and manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters.

