New Delhi [India], November 4: Plastivision, the preeminent trade fair for the plastics industry, organized by All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIMPA) will be held from December 7 to 11 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This 12th edition of the plastic exhibition, considered as one of the top 5 exhibitions in the world is fully booked before 6 months. More than 1500+ exhibitors from different segments of the industry have booked their stalls in the well-facilitated modern fairground occupying the entire premises consisting of 125,000 square meters from more than 30 countries.

The exhibition at Goregaon, Mumbai will witness over 2.50 lakh visitors from across the world. The venue is well connected with Metro, local train and surface transport. It will be an extraordinary congregation of industry leaders, manufacturers, suppliers, and enthusiasts. This event, which is known for its cutting-edge displays and insightful seminars, is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

Recognized by UFI, an international exhibition apex body, and supported by the Government of India, Plastvision India 2023 is also supported by Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizers - Department of Chemical & Petrochemical, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium enterprises, Government of Maharashtra and Make In India.

More than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in this five-day exhibition which will also witness new technology and live machinery. Team Plastvision India has rolled out a huge visitor promotion campaign all over India and in foreign countries by organizing more than 40 plus road shows to attract more than 250,000 business visitors

Looking forward to the Plastivision 2023, the Plastivision Roadshow, a prelude to the grand Plastivision 2023 event was successfully concluded in New Delhi at The Taj Palace Hotel on November 2, leaving an indelible mark on the plastics industry. With participation from over 600 enthusiastic industry stakeholders and unwavering support from government ministries, including the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), this event paved the way for what promises to be a ground-breaking year for the industry.

The event was a resounding success in terms of networking opportunities. Professionals from various corners of the industry connected, exchanged ideas, and laid the groundwork for future collaborations. Building these networks is crucial for the industry's growth and success.

The Plastivision Roadshow was honored to host Chief Guest - Deepak Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Guests of honour - Arvinder Sawhney, Executive Director of Petrochemicals at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), who brought his wealth of expertise and insights into the petrochemicals sector, shedding light on this crucial aspect of the plastics industry. Additionally, Harendra K Rajora, Vice President of Marketing at Hindustan Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), shared invaluable perspectives on marketing strategies and industry trends.

The unwavering support from key government ministries and the DCPC underscored the roadshow's significance in the plastics sector. It was evident that the industry is eagerly embracing innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. The enthusiastic turnout of over 600 participants showcased the collective determination to drive the industry forward.

The Plastivision Roadshow, with its resounding success, has set the stage for the main event - Plastivision 2023. Industry professionals and enthusiasts are now eagerly anticipating the grand showcase of innovation, sustainability, and global networking. The roadshow was a testament to the industry's commitment to shape the future of plastics.

Stay tuned for Plastivision 2023, an event that will shape the future of the plastics industry, and join us in exploring the limitless potential of this remarkable industry.

