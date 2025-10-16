NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller and the world's fifth-largest jewellery chain, has opened its showroom at Vaishali Enclave, Pitampura, further strengthening its footprint in Delhi. The Pitampura showroom has relocated from NSP to Vaishali Enclave. Spanning across 9,500 sq. ft., the showroom offers a more organized space and improved parking facilities compared to before. The showroom was inaugurated by renowned Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Anil Kapoor and is designed to deliver a world-class shopping experience, showcasing an exquisite range of jewellery in diverse designs and styles.

The Pitampura showroom was inaugurated by Anil Kapoor, alongside O Asher, Managing Director of India Operations, P.K. Siraj, Head - Retail Operations (Rest of India), N.K. Jishad, Regional Head - North and management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, valued customers and well-wishers.

The showroom reinforces the brand's strategic presence in Pitampura Delhi, strengthening its foothold in a key market and deepening its connection with local customers.

Speaking on the occasion, M P Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Our showroom at Vaishali Enclave, Pitampura, marks a significant milestone in our journey of growth and commitment to excellence. It reaffirms our promise to offer customers the finest jewellery and an exceptional shopping experience, while staying true to our core values of trust, transparency, and ethical business practices.''

With its elegant displays and a highly trained team guiding customers to their perfect jewellery, the showroom is designed to offer an exceptional shopping experience, enhanced by spacious interiors and convenient parking facilities. This showroom underscores Malabar Gold & Diamonds' vision of becoming the world's most preferred jeweller, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to create timeless pieces while prioritizing sustainability and societal well-being.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds remains steadfast in its commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible business practices. All gold used is hallmarked with HUID, while all diamonds are tested and certified. The brand continues to uphold its strong stance against gold smuggling, tax evasion, and child labour, reinforcing its position as a leader in ethical jewellery retailing.

Guided by its core principles known as the Malabar Promises, the brand ensures 100% value on gold and diamond exchanges, transparent pricing, lifetime free maintenance, and responsibly sourced products. Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has over 410 showrooms in 14 countries. The company spends 5 percent of its profits on various CSR activities.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 410 showrooms spread across 14 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, www.malabargoldandiamonds.com, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women Empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

