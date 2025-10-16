Mumbai, October 16: Have you ever witnessed a person feeling extreme anxiety at the thought of pregnancy or childbirth? This condition, known as tokophobia, is a pathological fear that can prevent individuals from conceiving or cause severe distress during pregnancy. Studies show that its prevalence increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic due to fears of infection, social isolation, and hospital restrictions. According to research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), before the pandemic, around 14% of pregnant women reported severe fears related to childbirth, but this rate surged to as high as 62% during the pandemic.

Tokophobia can develop in those who have never been pregnant, called primary tokophobia, or in individuals who have experienced traumatic births or pregnancy losses, known as secondary tokophobia. Other contributing factors include fear of pain, prior abuse, negative birth stories, or anxiety and depression. Symptoms can range from panic attacks and insomnia to avoidance of pregnancy altogether. Let's delve deeper and know everything about Tokophobia.

What Is Tokophobia?

Tokophobia is an intense, pathological fear of pregnancy and childbirth that goes beyond normal anxiety, affecting daily life and decision-making. As per the Cleveland Clinic, this specific phobia can prevent individuals from becoming pregnant or cause severe distress during pregnancy, sometimes leading to avoidance of childbirth altogether. It can affect women who have never been pregnant (primary tokophobia) or those who have experienced traumatic births, miscarriages, or stillbirths (secondary tokophobia).

While some anxiety about childbirth is normal, tokophobia is extreme and may require medical or psychological intervention. Tokophobia may also be linked with other fears, such as fear of pain, fear of hospitals, or fear of medical procedures, making it a complex psychological and emotional challenge.

Causes of Tokophobia

Tokophobia can develop due to a combination of psychological, medical, and social factors. Primary tokophobia often arises in individuals with no prior pregnancy experience, while secondary tokophobia is linked to previous traumatic birth events. Other contributing factors include a history of anxiety, depression, sexual abuse, fear of pain, negative stories about childbirth, or concerns about medical procedures and hospitals. Stressful experiences, such as social isolation during events like the COVID-19 pandemic, can further exacerbate the fear.

Symptoms of Tokophobia

Individuals with tokophobia may experience extreme anxiety or panic attacks at the thought of pregnancy or childbirth. Common symptoms include nightmares, intrusive thoughts, insomnia, emotional detachment from the developing fetus, avoidance of sexual activity, or reluctance to discuss pregnancy. Some may develop a strong preference for cesarean delivery or even consider avoiding pregnancy entirely due to overwhelming fear.

Diagnosis of tokophobia often occurs during routine healthcare visits, with providers assessing mental health and anxieties related to childbirth. Treatment typically involves cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), talk therapy, and support from healthcare professionals. Creating a safe, supportive, and well-informed environment during pregnancy is essential to help individuals manage this fear. Tokophobia is increasingly recognised as a serious condition that requires awareness, early detection, and intervention to ensure well-being of both mother and the child.

