VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Manoj Ceramics Limited, (INE0A6N01026), a leading name in the ceramic and tiles industry, has further cemented its international presence through strategic global partnerships and a focused export-led growth strategy.

Also Read | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: 15 Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Punjab's Majitha Area; Main Accused Prabhjit Singh Arrested (Watch Videos).

Manoj Ceramic's export strategy has accelerated with the appointment of regional business ambassadors across high potential African markets including Burundi, Sudan, Senegal and Angola. These moves are expected to create new Revenue streams and Improve Margins by securing high volume project orders and exclusive supply arrangements.

Key Highlights :

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Hails Former India Captain on Legendary Test Career, Says 'His Impact on Indian Cricket Will Be Felt for Decades To Come'.

Burundi Partnership: In December 2024, MCPL entered into a significant collaboration with the Government of Burundi for exclusive tile supply contracts. The Home Decor market in Burundi is projected to generate US$30.86k in revenue in 2025, with an expected CAGR of 14.68% from 2025 to 2029, reaching a market volume of US$53.39k by 2029.

Endorsed by Burundi's Minister and Ambassador, this partnership marks MCPL's foray into sovereign-level alliances, unlocking long-term, recurring supply opportunities in East Africa. https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/furniture/home-decor/burundi

Sudan Collaboration: MCPL's engagement in Sudan with Mr. Awad during February 2025, led by appointed regional leadership, has focused on establishing deep-rooted ties with contractors and institutional buyers. Company's swift alignment with local project needs has positioned it as a key contributor to Sudan's infrastructure growth, especially in urban housing and construction.The Home Decor market in Sudan is set to reach $2.32M in 2025, growing at a 10.47% CAGR to hit $3.45M by 2029. https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/furniture/home-decor/sudan?currency=USD

Senegal Presence: In February 2025, MCPL hasentered Senegal through localized channel partnerships, tapping into the growing demand for modern interior solutions in residential and commercial developments.The Home Decor market is projected to hit $967.96K in 2025, growing at an 8.82% CAGR to reach $1.36M by 2029. The groundwork laid here is helping MCPL position itself as a premium yet accessible tile brand in the West African market. https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/furniture/home-decor/senegal

Expanding Local Presence Across Africa: MCPL has strengthened its presence in East Africa, with Mr. Joel- associated with the company for several years, leading operations in Uganda. Africa's home decor market is expected to reach $9.92B by 2030, growing at a 9.1% CAGR from 2025. This will support market development across key institutional and residential segments, enabling MCPL to build localized networks, respond swiftly to regional demand and deepen its reach in emerging infrastructure-driven economies. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/home-decor-market/south-africa

Angola Project Acquisition: As part of its expansion, MCPL secured a major schooling infrastructure project in Angola, supplying innovative tile formats tailored for institutional use. The Floor Covering market in Angola is projected to reach $1.31M in 2025, growing at a 12.63% CAGR to $2.10M by 2029. https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/diy-hardware-store/floor-covering/angola?currency=USD

Management Perspective

About Manoj Ceramics Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)