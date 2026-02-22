Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Tottenham Hotspur will host local rivals Arsenal on 22 February 2026, in a highly anticipated North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League 2025-26 fixture arrives at a critical juncture for both clubs, with Arsenal fighting to maintain their narrow lead at the top of the Premier League table and Spurs desperately seeking points to distance themselves from the relegation zone. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchweek 27) Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm GMT / 11:30 am EST / 10:00 pm IST Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK Broadcaster Sky Sports India Streaming JioStar

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News

Today's clash marks the beginning of a new chapter for Tottenham, as interim head coach Igor Tudor takes charge of his first game. The former Juventus and Marseille manager replaced Thomas Frank earlier this week following a dismal run of results that left Spurs languishing in 16th place. Tudor will be without key defender Cristian Romero, who is serving the second game of a suspension following a red card against Manchester United. However, striker Dominic Solanke is expected to be available after a brief illness.

Arsenal make the short journey across North London looking to recover from a recent stumble. The Gunners dropped crucial points in a 2–2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. Manager Mikel Arteta faces some selection dilemmas ahead of the match; captain Martin Ødegaard and forward Kai Havertz will require late fitness tests, while Mikel Merino remains sidelined with an injury.

