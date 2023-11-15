SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 15: As Gujarat achieves the milestone of being the inaugural state to introduce a Goods and Service Tax (GST) procedure founded on biometric data, Mantra Softech has been chosen as the hardware provider for the biometric registration kiosk and they are extending support towards Make In India initiative. As a preeminent and dynamic manufacturer of biometric hardware, Mantra Softech's pivotal role in this endeavor is a testament to the state's commitment to progress and forward-thinking. It trusts the team at Mantra Softech to ensure seamless and highly efficient execution of this initiative, underscoring both the state's vision for advancement and its confidence in Mantra Softech's capabilities.

On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the GST Seva Kendra in Vapi, Valsad, emphasizing the critical need to curb counterfeit billing and registration. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Kanu Desai, overseeing portfolios in finance, energy, and petrochemicals. Minister Sitharaman says, "The biometric registration process is the same as passport registration but excludes police verification only".

Mantra Softech's cutting-edge biometric solutions play a pivotal role in optimising the GST registration procedure, where this innovative system allows applicants to conveniently schedule appointments at the GST Seva Kendra and complete the entire process within an impressive time frame of only 10 minutes, as elucidated by an official spokesperson.

This forward-looking initiative highlights Gujarat's steadfast dedication to adopting technological progress for the improvement of public services. The incorporation of Mantra Softech's biometric hardware not only expedites the GST registration process but also significantly fortifies its security measures, thereby mitigating the risk of fraudulent activities. This strategic integration thus aligns with the state's broader vision of fostering efficiency, security, and transparency in governance through the harnessing of advanced technological solutions.

The Directors of Mantra Softech, Hiren, and Bhavyen Bhandari, are delighted to actively participate in Gujarat's groundbreaking GST registration initiative. They convey their enthusiasm and dedication, eagerly anticipating analogous advancements in other states. "We express our gratitude for being selected as the preferred biometric hardware solution provider for Gujarat's groundbreaking GST registration process.", says Hiren Bhandari, Director of Mantra Softech. "In an era characterized by extensive digitization, where speed and efficiency are paramount, Mantra Softech is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience. We look forward to contributing to and participating in numerous similar initiatives in the foreseeable future, aspiring to consistently provide optimal solutions in this dynamic and rapidly evolving technological landscape."

Therefore, Gujarat's pioneering move towards a biometric-based Goods and Service Tax (GST) procedure, supported by Mantra Softech's cutting-edge solutions, marks a transformative milestone in the landscape of technological integration for efficient governance. This strategic collaboration not only reinforces the state's commitment to progress but also sets a precedent for other regions to embrace innovative solutions. Leveraging a demonstrated history of providing robust and dependable biometric solutions on a global scale, Mantra Softech employs its expertise to outfit GST Seva Kendras in Gujarat with cutting-edge technology, enhancing the registration process for citizens with seamless efficiency and heightened security.

This concerted effort signifies a paradigm shift towards streamlined, secure, and technologically advanced governance, underscoring the synergy between governmental vision and private-sector capabilities. Mantra Softech, honored to play a pivotal role, remains poised to contribute to similar transformative initiatives nationwide.

Mantra Softech stands as a global high-tech biometric products and solutions manufacturer, offering a diverse range of products in the biometric and RFID industry. Established in 2006 as the brainchild of like-minded visionaries, this venture persists in advancing the capabilities of biometric systems. Motivated by the escalating demands of customers for intricate and sophisticated security systems, Mantra remains dedicated to innovation. Internationally acknowledged as a frontrunner in the field, Mantra consistently positions itself as a brand driven by innovation. The product portfolio encompasses a variety of biometric devices, including Fingerprint Sensors, IRIS Sensors, Integrated Fingerprint Devices, Integrated IRIS Devices, POS/MicroATM/Financial Terminal, IRIS Recognition in Mobile, and numerous other cutting-edge solutions.

