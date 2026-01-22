VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Strengthening its foothold in India's fast-growing packaged tea market, Marvel Ltd. one of India's leading packaged tea company has unveiled newly redesigned packaging for its best selling products- Marvel Elaichi Tea and Marvel Yellow Tea. The refreshed look aims to boost shelf visibility and consumer engagement at a time when branded tea consumption in India is witnessing record growth.

The new packaging developed after extensive consumer research reflects Marvel Tea's commitment to combining quality, tradition, and visual appeal, offering consumers a more engaging and contemporary brand experience while retaining the authenticity the brand is known for.

Marvel Elaichi Tea, known for its strong, aromatic blend of Assam tea and cardamom, now features packaging that reflects its natural freshness and warm, rich flavour profile. The design uses gold and copper accents and a regal tea-cup motif to visually communicate strength, aroma, and quality.

Marvel Yellow Tea, a staple in Indian households and global markets, has also received a contemporary upgrade. The new golden-toned packaging highlights premium quality and tradition, with an inviting amber-coloured tea visual that conveys warmth and everyday indulgence.

"Marvel Tea is rapidly expanding its presence across international markets, and our sales and marketing teams are actively driving this growth," said Mr. Parveen Jain, MD, Marvel Tea. "The new packaging will play an important role in strengthening brand authenticity and curbing product duplication in the market. Additionally, we have recently launched Marvel Noon Tea, inspired by the traditional Kashmiri flavour profile, to further deepen our presence in the Jammu & Kashmir region."

"Our commitment to consistency and quality has always been at the heart of Marvel Tea," said Mr. Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Marvel Tea, a veteran tea taster with decades of expertise in product innovation and quality sourcing. "To ensure our customers enjoy the same great taste every single day, we maintain stringent quality standards at every step. The new packaging is the result of extensive effort from our team, designed to give the brand a fresh, modern identity while retaining the trust and legacy Marvel Tea stands for."

The new packaging rollout underscores Marvel Tea's commitment to offering an elevated and engaging consumer experience while staying true to its heritage in the Indian tea industry.

