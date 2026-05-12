Business News | Maveric Systems Announces Strategic Brand Positioning Focused on Engineering Trust in AI-First Banking

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12: Maveric Systems, a banking-exclusive technology specialist, today announced its new market positioning -- Engineering Trust in AI-First Banking -- as financial institutions worldwide accelerate the transition from digital-first to AI-first enterprise models.

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For CIOs, the shift from digital-first to AI is a business revisioning exercise. It requires reimagining people, processes, and technology through AI, ML and automation. This needs to happen across every critical imperative, from customer experiences and modernised, real-time systems, to operational cost reduction and regulatory compliance, as well as privacy.

"As AI moves into the core of the enterprise, the key challenge is how to scale AI reliably, securely, and responsibly across highly regulated, legacy-complex environments", said Ranga Reddy, CEO & Whole Time Director, Maveric Systems. "What banks need is not another technology vendor; they need a partner who can engineer trust into every layer of AI and ML-led transformation. That is the promise behind Maveric's new positioning."

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Maveric's Engineering Trust positioning is anchored in four core strengths:

- AI at the Core, Not the Edges: Maveric embeds AI into core systems, operations, and decision layers, not at the periphery through isolated pilots. This shifts banks from fragmented experimentation to enterprise-wide AI-first models with real governance, observability, and accountability.

- Principles that engineer trust: Maveric applies a standards-led engineering approach, embedding AI principles including fairness, explainability, reliability, privacy and global banking standards and regulatory requirements, ensuring AI is compliant by design.

- Pragmatic, Outcome-Driven Execution: Every engagement is anchored to quantifiable business impact - faster customer onboarding, real-time decisioning, reduced cost-to-serve, improved fraud detection, and accelerated modernization.

- Deep Banking DNA: With over 25 years of exclusive focus on banking and financial services, Maveric builds AI within the fabric of banking, not on top of it. This domain depth ensures every AI model, use case, and solution is aligned to real-world banking processes, regulatory constraints, and customer realities across geographies.

To support CIOs AI-first journey, Maveric brings its purpose-built platforms and solutions ecosystem. PulseAI delivers continuous quality intelligence, PrismAI strengthens data integrity and data confidence, InsightHubAI unifies customer intelligence, and EdgeOpsAI provides intelligent reliability and operations.

These platforms, alongside AI-powered solutions spanning customer service, fraud and risk, application modernization, intelligent document management, and software engineering acceleration, are designed to enable scalable, responsible AI adoption across the enterprise.

At the center of this ecosystem is Maveric's proprietary AI @ Scale framework -- enabling banks to move from isolated AI use cases to industrialized transformation through business revisioning and process and technology reimagination. At the line of business and function levels, the framework integrates domain-aligned data foundations, multi-agent orchestration, AI governance, lifecycle management, and outcome-driven execution into a unified delivery model.

With a presence across three continents and 25+ years of long-standing relationships with global banks, regional leaders, and emerging fintechs, Maveric Systems is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions build the next generation of AI-first enterprises -- with trust engineered into every layer.

Media Contact:Email: marketing@maveric-systems.com

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