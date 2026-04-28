Business News | Max Estates Accelerates Net-Zero Vision with Solar Power Adoption at Max Square, Sector 129 Noida

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28: Max Estates Limited (Max Estates), a leading real estate developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), has commenced solar power procurement for its commercial development, WorkWell Experience, Max Square, located in Sector 129, Noida, representing a key milestone in the Company's sustainability and decarbonization journey.

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This initiative represents the first step towards Max Estates' long-term commitment to transition 50% of its portfolio energy consumption to renewable sources by 2030, in line with India's national climate ambition under the "Panchamrit" commitment, which targets 50% of the country's energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

The solar power transition at Max Square is expected to reduce approximately 5,400-6,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions per annum. In addition to environmental benefits, the initiative is projected to deliver 20-25% savings in electricity costs for our occupants at the present grid charges, enhancing asset-level operating efficiency while strengthening the commercial value proposition for tenants.

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The initiative strengthens the Company's sustainability leadership, underpinned by its strong performance in global benchmarks, including recognition as a Global and Regional Sector Leader in GRESB 2025. It also addresses rising demand from global investors and corporate occupiers for ESG-compliant, energy-efficient commercial assets, reinforcing Max Estates' position as a preferred sustainability partner.

Commenting on the same, Atul Kundalia, Head, Engineering and Sustainability, Max Estates, said, 'Sustainability is most powerful when it moves from ambition to execution. Our solar integration at Max Square shows that climate responsibility and strong business performance can go hand in hand. By embedding renewable energy into our operations, we are reducing carbon intensity while improving cost efficiency and long-term asset resilience. This is the blueprint for how future-ready real estate must evolve, and we believe such initiatives will continue to distinguish Max Estates as a sector leader in the years ahead.'

About Max Estates Limited

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region. With the purpose of 'Enhancing Quality of Life through spaces it creates', it has chosen to create premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL).

Max Estates also has a real estate services & management company - Max Asset Services. Max Estates Limited is listed on NSE and BSE.

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