Track Pants that go the distance now with a 365-day warranty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Let's be honest, clothing is a constant problem in India.To tie your shoes, you have to crouch in them. You sit on the floor with your legs crossed. After a hard day, you stretch at the gym, ride scooters, climb stairs, hop on trains, or just lie out on the couch.Your clothing should somehow adapt to all of that.

The majority don't. They rip at the seams, sag at the knees, fade, or loosen. And it's always "use and throw" when they do. However, Maxzone Clothing opposes disposable fashion.

They thus took a step that no Indian clothing company had taken before, offering a warranty on their track pants.

Presenting the Maxzone 365 Collection

Strong enough to stand up to the brand's promise, these sweatpants are designed for everyday Indian living. A true warranty, indeed. On colour, on elastane. On daily performance. Because when you make something that lasts, you should stand by it.

What distinguishes the 365 Track Pants?

The First Clothing Warranty in India

We're not afraid to state it clearly: we'll fix your track pants if they fade or lose their stretch too quickly.

Elastane That Never Quit

A four-way stretch that keeps its bounce even after 100 tea breaks, 100 squats, or 100 wears.

Colour That Stays True

From monsoon to summer, the colour remains vibrant with every washing.

Strength with Double Stitching

We constructed reinforced seams for the Indian pandemonium, which includes auto rides and daily rushes.

Breathable and soft fabric

It feels refreshing whether you're at home relaxing, sweating, or it's hot outside.

When the biryani strikes, the motion waistband and comfortable fit expand just enough to move with you.

What's the point of a warranty?

The Maxzone team states, "We're sick of the industry telling people that clothes don't last." They ought to. This is especially true for clothing designed for real people who lead full lives. The solution is personal responsibility, not fancy jargon.

The 365 Range from Maxzone Clothing offers more than simply sportswear. It's a daily need created with respect, consideration, and the conviction that individuals should wear clothing that is as durable as they are.

