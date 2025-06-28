Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: World test champions South Africa will be in action against Zimbabwe in a two-game test series with the game being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Proteas defeated Australia in the final of the World Test Championship recently to break a ICC trophy drought that spanned decades. The victory was significant as it too the pressure off them and now they can focus on a new season with more hunger. Opponents Zimbabwe would use this opportunity to test their resources against the best test team in the world and it will be a learning opportunity for the squad. ZIM vs SA 2025: New-Look South Africa Face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Ben Curran has been ruled out of the game for Zimbabwe due to a broken finger and he will be replaced by Prince Masvaure in the playing eleven. The latter will open the innings alongside Brian Bennett. Nick Welch and Sean Williams will be entrusted to hold the innings together in the middle order. The pace attack will be led by Blessing Muzarabani and he is one player that can trouble the Proteas.

Codi Yusuf, Dewald Brevis, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will make the debuts for South Africa in this test match and it will be interesting to see how they play. Tony de Zorzi is their star player in the top order and he can score at a quick rate. Wiaan Mulder has good experience of playing tests now and Zimbabwe will do well to get him early. Keshav Maharaj is available and will lead the spin attack for the team.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Details

Match ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Date June 28 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first of the two-match series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 28. The ZIM vs SA 1st Test will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-Dre Pretorius To Make Debut in Tests As South Africa Announce Playing for ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the ZIM vs SA in Sri India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. For the ZIM vs SA 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Match?

Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of ZIM vs SA 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of Zimbabwe vs South Africa first Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription pass. South Africa have rested their big gun yet they have enough quality to secure a victory

