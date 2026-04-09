Mayabious Group wins four metals at the Economic Times Award for Design and Creativity

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: Mayabious Group won 1 Gold and 3 Bronze at the Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity as a national recognition of its excellence in design, creativity, technology and the art of storytelling that the group has been pursuing for two decades. Mayabious Group was the only Agency from East India to win this coveted award alongside MNC network agencies and clients.

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Held in Mumbai amidst a gathering of the best creative minds from around the country, this award celebrated and felicitated creativity across the platforms of design, craft and innovation. Entries were received from brands and agencies from across the country who competed for metals across the six genres of - Product Design, Design Excellence, Brand & Communication, Experience & Interaction Excellence, Technology & Innovation and Hall of Fame, divided across multiple categories.

Advertising Veteran Prahlad Kakar was the Chairperson of the Jury Panel that comprised 23 distinguished professionals across industries from the domains of creative, design and marketing.

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Mayabious Group is a Martech Agency providing communication solutions to clients for two decades by using technology to create immersive experiences that drive action.

From IoT-enabled miniature scale models and cinematic walkthroughs to Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (XR) environments, visually narrative brochures, workflow platforms, and interactive digital ecosystems -- Mayabious Group pioneer solutions that deliver results.

Mayabious Group blends strategy, immersive technology, data, and storytelling to create measurable impact for 300+ clients across real estate, infrastructure, consumer durables, FMCG, mining, defence, energy, and more.

Commenting on the recognition, Akhil B Paul, Founder & CEO, Mayabious Group, said, "These awards reflect the consistency of our work for two decades and our focus on integrating technology with communication. It is encouraging to be recognised alongside larger network agencies and national brands. The acknowledgement strengthens our commitment to building meaningful and scalable design-led solutions."

Mayabious Group won the coveted Economic Times Award for Design & Creativity in the following categories:

Most Creative Representational Illustration - GOLD

Entry: 75 Brands Book

Description: The idea behind 75 Brands began with a simple but powerful insight: India's growth story is not just built on numbers, balance sheets, or milestones; people, effort, and belief over time built it.

The challenge was to tell the stories of 75 Indian brands, across industries and generations, without turning the book into a data-heavy business archive. The objective was to make the stories feel human, relatable, and timeless. So, illustration was chosen as the art form to express this idea, to bring together diverse industries under one visual language.

Every illustration in 75 Brands is hand-drawn, with no use of AI or automated generation. This was a conscious choice to celebrate human effort and craftsmanship. Different styles of illustration, like sketch, line drawing, water colour finish, have been explored on the pages of this book.

This is also a tribute to the gradually eroding art of hand-made illustrations and the numerous illustrious stalwarts who have adorned this unique art form and contributed immensely to the business of marketing and communication over decades.

Most Creative Smart Devices & IoT Experiences - BRONZE

Entry: Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa IoT enabled Architectural Scale Model

Description: The Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa Scale Model is an interactive IoT-enabled installation.

Traditional scale models focus on architectural structure and arrangement of space in the real estate project. Mayabious builds its architectural model as an interactive product rather than a static display and thus it brings alive the experience of living in the project, thereby giving customers an immersive experience of their future home.

The sales person is provided with a Tab to operate the various activities of the model like lighting up different site areas, activating specific zones such as circulation paths, amenities, open spaces, and residential clusters, marking out different towers or specific apartments, sliding out specific apartments from the towers to explain the floor plan which is fitted with all furniture or using hydraulic mechanism to bring up the towers that would be built in the next phase. The swimming pool is made of a large LED screen that displays water movement, thus making it look more realistic and appealing.

The design balances beauty with usability by keeping technology hidden but effective.

Best Spatial or Environmental Design - BRONZE

Entry: Raymond Realty Doll House

Description: The Raymond Dollhouse began with one clear idea:

How do you showcase Raymond's legacy, craftsmanship, and lifestyle values in a way people can physically experience, not just see?

The brand Raymond Realty stands for quality and attention to detail in the spaces they build.

Therefore, instead of using traditional displays or regular branding, Mayabious transformed the idea of a "home" into a spatial storytelling installation, through a fully crafted working model of an architectural dollhouse miniature structure.

It was designed as a working model to provide the experience of walking through a home that is lived in. The Doll house showcased detailed interior environments reflecting Raymond's lifestyle, values, and refinement, with working home utilities, furnishing, furniture, props, materials, and finishes to mirror real-world quality

Most Creative Animated Design - BRONZE

Entry: Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa Architectural Walkthrough

Description: Architectural Walkthroughs are used by Real Estate Developers to showcase real estate projects to their target customers, with the intent of communicating to them about the project.

The central idea behind the Ambuja Neotia Utpalaa architectural walkthrough was to shift architectural animation from just showing a project to enabling target customers to visualise and experience their future life. Instead of treating the walkthrough as a catalogue of amenities, it was designed as a story that allows viewers to experience how their life at Utpalaa would feel during different moments, moods, and times of day.

Architecture here is not presented as an object, but as a lived environment, where days roll, climate changes, light shifts, water flows, spaces connect, and daily life unfolds naturally for the residents with their loved ones. The walkthrough presents the project not as a structure, but as a cinematic representation of the customer's future home.

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