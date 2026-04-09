The Supreme Court of India has moved to end a bitter 10-year matrimonial dispute, described by the bench as a "matrimonial battle of Mahabharata", by granting a divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown. In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, April 8, the top court exercised its discretionary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage of a couple who had filed over 80 civil and criminal cases against each other, their relatives, and legal counsel.

Supreme Court Cites Abuse of Legal Expertise

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta bitingly criticised the conduct of the respondent-husband, a practising lawyer. The court found that the husband had systematically misused his legal knowledge to prolong litigation and intimidate his wife’s supporters. Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Rajasthan Man Who Killed Wife by Setting Her on Fire Over Cooking Dispute.

According to the court, the husband went as far as filing nine separate cases against the wife's advocates across various forums. The bench noted that these actions were designed to frustrate judicial proceedings and harass those representing the appellant-wife.

Rejection of Financial Incapacity Claims

During the proceedings, the husband claimed he was unable to pay permanent alimony, citing his recent resignation from a corporate directorship. The Supreme Court rejected this defense, labelling the move a "subterfuge" intended to evade his legal and moral obligations. The court further dismissed the husband's argument that the wife, being a highly qualified professional living abroad, did not require financial support. The bench emphasised that professional qualifications do not absolve a husband of his paternal and legal responsibility to provide for the upbringing and education of his children, particularly given the rising costs of living.

Final Settlement and Quashing of Cases

To ensure a clean break, the Supreme Court ordered the husband to pay INR 5 Crore in permanent alimony as a full and final settlement. In exchange, the wife was directed to peacefully vacate and hand over possession of a residential apartment owned by the husband's father. ‘You’re Not Marrying a Maid’: Supreme Court Says Household Chores Not Grounds for Cruelty in Divorce Case.

As part of the ruling, the court:

Ordered both parties to submit undertakings to cease all litigation.

Quashed all 80-plus pending cases between the parties, their relatives, and counsel.

Directed the husband to refrain from filing any further proceedings in any forum.

The dissolution was granted under Article 142, which allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary for "doing complete justice." While "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" is not a formal ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, the apex court frequently uses this power in cases where a marriage has emotionally and practically ceased to exist for a prolonged period. The court concluded that allowing the marriage to technically continue served no purpose other than to perpetuate further "legal terrorism" and emotional distress for both families.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).