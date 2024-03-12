New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a significant step towards addressing concerns related to competition in digital markets by inviting public comments on the Report of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) and the Draft Bill on Digital Competition Law.

According to a press release, this move comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny and discussions around the anti-competitive practices of big tech companies.

Also Read | ‘How Many Runs…?’ James Anderon Reveals His Conversation With Shubman Gill During Altercation in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala.

The CDCL was constituted by the MCA following the recommendations of the 53rd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

The report, titled 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies', highlighted the need for a separate legal framework to regulate competition in digital markets.

Also Read | Central Government Notifies New Marketing Code for Pharma Companies; Prohibits From Offering Gifts, Travel Facilities to Healthcare Professionals.

Chaired by the Secretary of MCA, the CDCL was tasked with examining this need and formulating recommendations, read the press release.

After thorough deliberations, the Committee has submitted its report along with the Draft Bill on Digital Competition Law to the Ministry. The contents of the report and the draft bill are now open for public scrutiny and feedback.

Additionally, the report is available on the MCA's 'e-Consultation module', where individuals can submit their comments and suggestions directly. The deadline for submitting feedback through this module is the April 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)