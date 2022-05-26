Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): Medi Assist recently announced the launch of Medi Akanksha, a program designed to help women who have taken a professional sabbatical owing to a variety of reasons. The Medi Akanksha program aims at eradicating the prejudice and stigma associated with women who take a career break and call upon women to take a second career.

The organisation has recently won a prestigious industry award for "Best Organization for Women 2022" Medi Assist is striving to create a gender-equal workplace by providing equal opportunities. The company currently has a ratio of 42 per cent women in their workforce, and the goal is to increase this in the next few quarters. The idea behind Medi Akanksha is to tap the huge talent and capability among women professionals who have discontinued work for various reasons.

Taking a hiatus from work has been a significant professional setback for women. Coming back is difficult, especially when apprehension around lost abilities, lack of competency sharpening, or perceived lack of upskilling.

Medi Assist hopes to give opportunities and support for women to re-enter the workforce and resume their corporate jobs through this initiative. Structured onboarding, targeted mentoring, flexible work alternatives, and on-the-job learning are essential components in preparing potential employees for career 2.0.

We are quite proud of what we have accomplished here at Medi Assist to assist women in achieving their career goals and breaking down barriers! Our goal is to create an environment that encourages and helps women resume their careers. Women who are looking for a second chance in the workforce can send their profiles to us at talent@mediassist.in

"A lot of thought has gone into this program. When we initially pitched this to the leaders, there was no difference in opinion or apprehension; we were fully supported to drive this. Medi Assist is an organization that supports women all through and has taken yet another leap to come forward with this program," said Anitha Manikantan, Head of People Practice - Medi Assist.

Medi Assist is a leading player in the InsurTech and HealthTech space and the most preferred health benefits administrator for some of the biggest corporates in the country. The company aims to constantly build a simplified healthcare experience for insurers, corporates, hospitals, and members.

Medi Assist offers a range of wellness programs and value-added services to corporate employees and individuals and health benefits administration services, including cashless claims management, reimbursements, pharmacy benefits, planned hospitalization, and more.

Medi Assist was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bangalore, with 47 offices in 17 states across the country. For details, visit www.mediassist.in

