Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: In a glittering affair that brought together glamour and tradition, She Needs, a reputed brand in 1-gram jewellery, celebrated the grand launch of its exclusive Silver Jewellery store at Madinaguda, Hyderabad. The event was graced by the presence of renowned Indian actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, adding a touch of star-studded elegance to the occasion.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, captured the attention of the audience with her charisma as she inaugurated the new store. The actress, who was crowned Femina Miss India Grand International 2018, lent her star power to an event that showcased the finesse and beauty of She Needs Silver Jewellery.

Located conveniently beside Croma Electronics in Madinaguda, the exclusive store boasts a wide array of collections suitable for all occasions, including weddings. The curated selection showcases the latest models and trending designs, all crafted meticulously using silver. The unique craftsmanship of She Needs Silver Jewellery mirrors the opulence of gold, providing an affordable and stylish alternative for all.

In a bid to make designer jewellery accessible to everyone, She Needs has launched this exclusive store, where luxury meets affordability. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1000 enthusiastic patrons visiting the store on its launch day.

The management team, led by Managing Director Srinivas Gada and Directors Rama Devi Gada, Anup TG and Narender Gada, actively participated in the grand launch. Their presence underscored the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

To further sweeten the deal for customers, She Needs has introduced exciting launch offers that extend until November 26th. Lucky Dips will be held daily, and customers stand a chance to win attractive prizes. Additionally, on every purchase, patrons can avail of the following offers:

On purchase of Rs 5000: 5gm silver coin free

On purchase of Rs 10000: 10gm silver coin free

On purchase of Rs 25000: Half-gram gold coin free

On purchase of Rs 50000: 1gm gold coin free

On purchase of Rs 100000: 2gm gold coin free

Srinivas Gada, the driving force behind SheNeeds, serves as the Managing Director, steering the brand towards new heights of success. With a visionary approach and a keen understanding of the industry, Srinivas Gada has played a pivotal role in establishing She Needs as a trusted name in the world of 1-gram jewellery. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the brand's identity and ensuring a seamless blend of quality, affordability, and innovation. Under his guidance, She Needs continues to push boundaries, bringing forth jewellery that resonates with the evolving tastes of its diverse clientele.

As the Director of She Needs, Rama Devi Gada brings her expertise and insight to the brand's strategic direction. With a passion for design and a commitment to excellence, Rama Devi Gada has been instrumental in curating collections that captivate the essence of She Needs Silver Jewellery. Her dedication to providing customers with timeless pieces that reflect both style and craftsmanship has been a driving force behind She Needs' success. Rama Devi Gada's influence extends beyond the boardroom, permeating the very fabric of the brand's commitment to creating jewellery that transcends trends.

Anup TG, director of She Needs, plays a crucial role in the brand's day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. His expertise in the jewellery industry, coupled with a keen understanding of market trends, ensures that She Needs stays at the forefront of innovation. Anup's commitment to delivering a diverse and contemporary range of designs aligns seamlessly with the brand's mission to make quality jewellery accessible to all. His hands-on involvement in the launch event demonstrates the dedication of the She Needs Core Team to creating a memorable experience for patrons and further solidifying She Needs' position in the jewellery landscape.

This launch not only signifies She Needs' foray into Madinaguda but also cements its commitment to providing quality, affordable jewellery to its customers. As the festive season approaches, the She Needs Silver Jewellery store promises to be a go-to destination for those seeking elegance without compromise.

She Needs is a reputed brand in 1-gram jewellery, Sarees dedicated to providing exquisite designs crafted with precision. With the launch of its exclusive Silver Jewellery store in Madinaguda, She Needs continues to redefine affordability in the world of designer jewellery.

