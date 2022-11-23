New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): Media entrepreneur Meher Sheikh who is the Founder & CEO of Nikology a Youtube Channel with a subscriber base of 02 Million was awarded 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year'.

Nikology is an initiative of Papr Network that runs its operations from Noida Film city in Uttar Pradesh. When contacted her to applaud her recent achievement the dynamic entrepreneur said the following,

Also Read | Great Vibrancy in Vadodara. Addressing a Massive @BJP4Gujarat Rally. Do Watch! – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

"I am elated with this recognition & I would like to thank my family & team for believing in me & my vision. I was thrilled to see so many women entrepreneurs getting recognized along with me, hence proving the point that women can multitasks & are unstoppable. I would also like to thank my subscribers & followers that have shown loyalty in me & love what I create".

She further added, "It pains my heart to read the tweets and posts of so many employees who were laid off by the tech giants around the world, and I am planning to build something which will help generate opportunities for many such talented people who can join us to build a platform for the masses which we can motivate millions of youngsters and we will be proud of that. We, at nikology, have built a community of rational thinkers and aim to inspire people to reach the best of their potential".

Also Read | Border Violence: Assam Forest Office Torched, Two Vehicles in Meghalaya Set on Fire by Group of Villagers.

ET Inspiring Leaders awards 2022 is an initiative by Times Group is a flagship initiative that aims to identify and recognize the excellence of leaders in their respective fields. These business leaders are icons, inspirations, and game changers who have scaled new heights and transformed not only India but also the world.

It was a celebration of excellence in a variety of fields including IT, Automobiles, Consumer Durables, Retail, Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Design, Talent, Entertainment, Fashion, Hospitality, and Service Industry, among others.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)