Security personnel stand guard outside the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, FEMDO, where the body of El Mencho is suspected of being held by authorities (Photo/Reuters)

Mexico City, February 24: At least 25 members of Mexico's National Guard were killed in violent clashes with criminal groups following a high-profile raid that eliminated one of the country's most-wanted drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," Al Jazeera reported. Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch, addressing a joint press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed that the National Guard personnel lost their lives in six separate incidents across the western state of Jalisco. The violence erupted after security forces carried out an operation that resulted in the killing of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as "El Mencho", the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Garcia Harfuch said that 30 suspected criminals were also killed in Jalisco during the clashes, while four others died in neighbouring Michoacan. The deaths of the 25 National Guard members mark one of the deadliest episodes for Mexican security forces in recent years and underscore the intensity of the backlash from organised crime groups, Al Jazeera reported. El Mencho Dead: How the CJNG Leader’s Death Disrupts the Mexico-China Drug Trade in Indian Waters.

"What is important now is to guarantee peace and security of all the population," Mexican President Sheinbaum said, acknowledging the gravity of the situation but insisting that conditions had improved since Sunday's operation and that the country "is calm." Following the raid, criminal groups launched retaliatory attacks, setting up more than 250 roadblocks across 20 states and engaging in gun battles with security forces. Residents in affected areas reported prolonged exchanges of fire.

Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla announced that an additional 2,500 security personnel would be deployed to Jalisco to reinforce existing forces and stabilise the region. The killing of Oseguera comes amid increasing pressure from the United States for Mexico to intensify its crackdown on drug trafficking organisations. However, past operations targeting cartel leaders have often led to power struggles and fresh outbreaks of violence, Al Jazeera reported. El Mencho Killed: Flights Cancelled Amid Violence After Killing of Leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel; US Directs Citizens to Shelter in Place.

Authorities said that all roadblocks have now been cleared. Sheinbaum added that flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, a major tourist destination in Jalisco, are expected to resume shortly after temporary disruptions. Despite the heavy toll on security forces, the government maintained that efforts to dismantle organised crime networks would continue, with reinforcements and heightened security measures in place across affected regions.

