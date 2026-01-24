VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Mere Krishn, a grand theatrical production depicting the divine journey of Shree Krishn, is set to premiere on February 28, 2026, at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Presented by Mythic Arc, the live stage production celebrates the life, philosophy, and legacy of Shree Krishn through a visually rich and emotionally immersive theatrical experience. The play features actor Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of Shree Krishn, with Pooja B Sharma portraying Radha and Mahamaya, and Arpit Ranka appearing in the roles of Duryodhan and Kans.

The production is directed by theatre veteran Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar and produced by Vivek Gupta, Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar, and Vishnu Patil. The script has been written by Dr. Naresh Katyayan. Original music for the play has been composed by Udbhav Ojha and rendered by renowned playback singer Shaan.

With a runtime of approximately two hours and forty-five minutes, Mere Krishn explores the divine, human, and philosophical dimensions of Shree Krishn's life. The narrative unfolds across 20 carefully crafted scenes, each representing a pivotal chapter--from his childhood in Vrindavan to his final moments in Dwarka.

Rooted in timeless philosophy yet presented through contemporary storytelling, the production blends theatre, music, dance, and multimedia elements to create a compelling and accessible narrative. The makers describe the play as an attempt to present Shree Krishn not only as a divine figure, but also as a profound philosophical guide whose teachings continue to resonate across generations.

