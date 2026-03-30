PNN

New Delhi [India], March 30: At the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 (An official cultural initiative of the Government of NCT of Delhi & organized by DTTDC), the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) curated the Sankalp: Industry Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), reinforcing its leadership role in shaping India's creative economy narrative.

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The session was graced by Chief Guest, Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Government of Delhi, who outlined the Government's vision to position Delhi as a leading hub for media, entertainment, and emerging creative technologies. He emphasized the role of film tourism, AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), and digital content creation in driving economic growth and employment, in alignment with the broader vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Industry Roundtable brought together an eminent cohort of leaders from the Orange Economy. The session was addressed by distinguished contributors including Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati; Suneel Anchipaka, CEO & MD, DTTDC; and leading industry stalwarts such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (Director and Filmmaker), Boman Irani (Actor), RS Prasanna (Director & Scriptwriter), Medha Jaishankar (Producer and Editor), Vani Tripathi-Tikoo (Actor and Member, CBFC), Arjan Bajwa (Actor), Siddharth Jain, Abhishek Chaubey, Alaap Bansal, and Shalini Sharma.

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The session was moderated by Sabbas Joseph, Governing Council Member, MESC. It was further enriched by addresses from Sandeep Marwah, Vice Chairman, MESC and Vice President, Film Federation of India, along with closing remarks by Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC.

The Sankalp Industry Roundtable emerged as a significant convergence of policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and creative practitioners, reinforcing the importance of collaborative dialogue in shaping the future of India's media and entertainment ecosystem. The platform enabled diverse stakeholders to exchange perspectives on the evolving contours of the Orange Economy, with a strong focus on policy alignment, industry readiness, skill development, and global competitiveness.

The discussions underscored Delhi's growing potential as a hub for content creation, film tourism, and emerging creative technologies, supported by its vast talent pool and institutional ecosystem. Deliberations emphasized the importance of strengthening industry-academia linkages, building future-ready skilling frameworks, and enabling infrastructure to position Delhi as a leading centre for creative excellence.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Prasar Bharati and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. The MoU was formalized during the session, marking a strategic collaboration to promote Delhi's cultural and creative assets through enhanced broadcasting, content creation, and tourism initiatives.

The event also marked the official release of the Media Talk Back, a monthly magazine by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), Special Edition, "The Rise of India's Creative Economy", highlighting the growth trajectory, and opportunities, India's media and entertainment sector.

In alignment with the vision discussed at the roundtable, Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), reaffirmed MESC's commitment to supporting the development of a dedicated campus for Creative Skills in Lajpat Nagar. He emphasized that the Council will actively contribute towards building a robust skilling ecosystem, aligned with industry requirements, to nurture future-ready talent in the Media & Entertainment sector.

The Sankalp Industry Roundtable served as a vital platform for multi-stakeholder engagement, reinforcing the role of the Orange Economy as a key driver of Delhi's soft power and India's broader cultural and economic growth. About MESC: The Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), established in 2012, is a not-for-profit organization under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, dedicated to enhancing skill development in the Media & Entertainment sector. MESC operates as an awarding body with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Chaired by Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, MESC bridges the gap between academia and industry by providing high-quality, skill-based education.

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