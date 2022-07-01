New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetaOneVerse, a UAE-based cryptocurrency platform, launches its staking application, which aims to develop metaverse on its own blockchain and enhance the overall performance and security of the blockchain network. Created with the purpose to provide a scalable solution for one of the world's most secure NFT/Metaverse marketplace, the platform has launched staking with 60 per cent APY, one of the highest percentages offered by a metaverse project and especially in BUSD stablecoin.

MetaOneVerse has increased by 4000 per cent in the last month and has now entered the multi-million-dollar market cap. As per their estimates, their stocks will further witness a growth of 10,000 to 20,000 per cent in the coming months. The BUSD platform will also offer periodic staking plans that will pay users up to 60 per cent APY in stablecoin.

The MetaOneVerse token is also developing its own NFT marketplace. The BUSD platform is already in talks with industry-leading NFT creators, and with the launch of their NFT marketplace, they hope to join the $100 million club soon.

Commenting on the new developments, CMO, MetaOneVerse said, "We have a strong development and marketing team, which has piqued the interest of blockchain industry veterans worldwide. Within just two months of entering operations, the company was able to acquire a global user base along with the introduction of various unique features. Trading needs reformity and support that we as a platform are definitely capable of providing."

MetaOneVerse recently introduced the Dapp wallet that supports a variety of blockchain networks including Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The company is already delivering on a positive note post getting listed on the LBank exchange and has a 4.5+ rating on play stores.

