Miamin Systems Announces Major Expansion in Hyderabad: CEO Sanjay Manikandan Reveals Plan to Build 10 Global Capability Centers and Hire 2,000+ Engineers by 2027

New Delhi [India], December 1: Miamin Systems, globally known as Miamin Corp, today announced a transformative initiative in partnership with the Telangana Government to build 10 large-scale Global Capability Centers in Hyderabad by 2026. The announcement marks one of the largest GCC expansion plans in the region and is expected to create over 2,000 engineering jobs, boosting the city's stature as a world-class innovation and technology hub.

Led by its visionary CEO Sanjay Manikandan, Miamin Systems has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing GCC development and AI-driven technology companies in India and the Middle East. With headquarters in Dubai and a strong presence in India, the company is poised to redefine the framework of global engineering operations, AI adoption, and offshore innovation centers.

A Major Partnership with Telangana Government

Miamin Systems has been closely working with the Telangana Government on strategic initiatives to expand technology investments and create scalable innovation ecosystems. With Hyderabad already recognized globally for its deep talent pool, advanced infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, the state has become the ideal destination for companies looking to set up GCCs.

Miamin Systems' newly announced plan focuses on:

- Building 10 world-class GCC campuses

- Creating 2,000+ new jobs across AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and Data Science

- Onboarding global enterprises seeking to establish R&D and engineering hubs in India

- Driving AI transformation through its flagship product -- Miamin GCC OS

The initiative aligns with Telangana's long-term vision to attract global companies, enhance employment opportunities, and solidify Hyderabad as the GCC capital of India.

Miamin Systems: A Leading Global Capability Center Builder

Founded by Sanjay Manikandan, Miamin Systems has evolved into a powerhouse in engineering services, AI innovation, and capability center consulting. The company specializes in:

- End-to-end GCC setup and operations

- AI-driven recruitment and workforce automation

- Product engineering and R&D

- AI systems for governance, HR, and enterprise operations

- Digital transformation for global enterprises

With operations in Dubai and India, the company has built a robust portfolio of clients across the Middle East, Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Known for blending technology with operational expertise, Miamin Systems has become one of the leading GCC builders serving both startups and Fortune 500 clients.

AI at the Core: The Miamin GCC OS Platform

A major driver of the company's success is its proprietary AI platform Miamin GCC OS -- a next-generation system used by companies to:

- Set up and scale GCCs

- Automate recruitment and onboarding

- Manage compliance, finance, and payroll

- Streamline employee lifecycle and exit processes

- Enable hiring manager dashboards and automated reporting

The platform has quickly gained adoption across industries due to its ability to reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate GCC launch timelines.

A Visionary CEO With a Transformational Journey

The growth of Miamin Systems is deeply rooted in the remarkable story of its CEO, Sanjay Manikandan, whose journey exemplifies resilience and persistence.

Born in Chalakudy, Kerala, Sanjay was not the typical academic prodigy. Known as a "backbencher" during his school days, he struggled in academics, sports, and extracurricular activities. Lacking recognition from teachers or classmates, he grew up with an identity that society often labels as "average" or "hopeless." But where others saw limitations, Sanjay discovered determination.

After completing his graduation and MBA, Sanjay entered the corporate world with a strong desire to build something of his own. With no investors, no financial support, and no entrepreneurial background, he began building Miamin Systems from the ground up.

To fund his dream, he made an extraordinary personal commitment -- he invested nearly 70% of his salary every month for eight years straight. Working full-time in HR during the day and building Miamin Systems at night, Sanjay built the company brick by brick, line by line, and idea by idea.

He had a clear vision:

"When my company crosses 8 million USD in revenue, I will officially take over as CEO." Years of sacrifice and effort paid off. Miamin Systems crossed the milestone, and Sanjay took charge as CEO, officially transforming his once small, bootstrapped startup into a global corporation.

Today, the company has:

- 100+ employees

- Multiple global offices

- More than 11 million USD in annual revenue

- Partnerships with enterprises across continents

Sanjay's journey from the backbench of a school classroom to the boardroom of a global AI company has become a powerful source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Hyderabad Expansion: A Milestone for 2026

Speaking about the company's next phase of growth, CEO Sanjay Manikandan shared:

"Hyderabad is becoming the world's most important hub for Global Capability Centers. We are committed to supporting this vision. By 2026, we will build 10 GCCs, hire more than 2,000 engineers, and aim to generate 24 million USD in revenue. This is not just expansion--it is a long-term partnership to strengthen India's position in global technology leadership."

Miamin Systems' strategic plan includes:

1. Multi-campus GCC Infrastructure

Each of the 10 centers will include engineering labs, AI research units, cloud infrastructure teams, and innovation pods.

2. Massive Hiring Initiative

The company will hire talent across fields including: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning,Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity, Full-stack Development, Data Engineering, Product Management, DevOps & Platform Engineering

3. Investment in Innovation & AI

With GCC OS as the backbone, Miamin Systems will drive AI adoption in every center -- enabling clients to onboard faster, scale smarter, and operate with real-time intelligence.

4. Strengthening Dubai-India Collaboration

As a Dubai-headquartered company, Miamin Systems continues to play a crucial role in strengthening technology partnerships between the UAE and India.

A Global Vision for the Future

- With plans for long-term growth, Miamin Systems aims to:

- Achieve 24 million USD revenue in 2026

- Expand into Europe and Southeast Asia

- Launch next-generation AI hiring and workforce solutions

- Become a top 10 global GCC consulting company

The company's growth strategy is anchored in automation, AI innovation, and deep engineering expertise -- positioning Miamin Systems as a major force in global technology transformation.

About Miamin Systems (Miamin Corp)

Miamin Systems, globally recognized as Miamin Corp, is a leading technology and Global Capability Center (GCC) building company headquartered in Dubai with major operations in India. The company specializes in AI-driven recruitment, GCC setup, digital engineering, product development, AI platforms, and enterprise automation.

Through its flagship Miamin GCC OS platform, the company helps organizations automate recruitment, compliance, finance, HR operations, and large-scale engineering expansion. With a strong focus on innovation and global expansion, Miamin Systems is redefining how companies build and scale engineering teams worldwide.

