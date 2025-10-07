NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mumbai witnessed a dazzling evening of glamour, music, and celebration as HELL ENERGY DRINK, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands globally, hosted an exclusive event with international heartthrob Michele Morrone. The occasion marked the grand finale of the brand's blockbuster consumer campaign WIN WITH HELL, which recorded participation in the millions from across India.

The spectacular celebration unfolded in the famous Crystal Room of The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, an iconic venue steeped in history and grandeur. Transformed into a vibrant canvas of HELL's signature red, the event offered an immersive brand experience that perfectly echoed the brand's bold, high-energy identity.

The evening brought together 38 lucky winners and their plus ones, who were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience of walking the red carpet, soaking in the unique brand atmosphere, and enjoying a memorable evening with Michele Morrone. The highlight of the night was a rare photo opportunity and close interaction with the global star, who charmed the audience with his effortless charisma and warmth.

Sharing his excitement, Michele Morrone said, "Namaste, India! I am so excited to be here. I would like to thank the entire HELL ENERGY DRINK family for creating this beautiful celebration. I cannot wait to join all the winners and drink some HELL with them. I am super excited to congratulate the winners.

"The energy here is unmatched, and celebrating with HELL ENERGY DRINK and the winners of 'WIN WITH HELL' has made this visit truly unforgettable," Michele further added, along with, "Yet again, Namaste!"

Entertainment for the evening soared with a vibrant performance by indie band The Lost Fireflies, who fused Bollywood flair with western beats to create a captivating musical journey. The celebration concluded on a high note with a music-and-dance finale that embodied the unstoppable spirit of HELL ENERGY DRINK.

Speaking at the event, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said, "India is a key growth market for HELL ENERGY DRINK, and the overwhelming response to WIN WITH HELL proves the strong bond consumers here have with our brand. This celebration with our global brand ambassador Michele Morrone was curated as a once-in-a-lifetime experience - a reflection of our unstoppable identity."

Launched in India in 2018, HELL ENERGY DRINK has quickly established itself as a market leader in energy drink (in the aluminium cans) segment in 2025. The brand is available in four bold flavours - Classic, Apple, Watermelon, and Black Cherry - offering Indian consumers both variety and international-quality taste at an accessible price. Its rapid growth in India is a reflection of its global success, with the brand now present in over 60 countries worldwide.

WIN WITH HELL has been the brand's biggest-ever consumer initiative in India and one of its most ambitious campaigns globally. Beyond this meet & greet with Michele Morrone Mumbai event, the campaign delighted participants with daily and weekly prizes ranging from the latest iPhone 16s and stylish sneakers to trendy trolley bags and exclusive HELL car cups.

The grand finale dinner in the Crystal Room of The Taj Mahal Palace not only rewarded winners but also reaffirmed HELL ENERGY DRINK's fast-rising presence in India - leaving behind a lasting memory of glamour, consumer delight, and high-octane energy.

HELL ENERGY DRINK is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary's market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY DRINK's success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory, ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.

