Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: CloudThat is proud to announce that 20 of its Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs) have been featured in Microsoft's prestigious Top 100 MCTs global list for 2025. This remarkable achievement highlights CloudThat's excellence in technical training and its dedication to empowering professionals with cutting-edge Microsoft technology skills.

The Top 100 MCTs global list is an esteemed global recognition by Microsoft, honouring the highest-performing Microsoft Certified Trainers. The selection is based on Metrics That Matter (MTM) survey ratings, which capture learner feedback on training effectiveness and instructional quality. CloudThat's strong presence in this elite group underscores its commitment to delivering impactful learning experiences.

Speaking about this milestone, Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO of CloudThat, expressed his delight, "Out of the several thousand Microsoft Certified Trainers worldwide, to have 20 CloudThat trainers recognized among the Global Top 100 is an incredible achievement. Over the years, our trainers have continuously refined their training methodologies, learned from one another, and adopted the best instructional practices. Our commitment to enhancing learning experiences has paid off, and we are honoured that our trainers have been acknowledged by Microsoft."

Microsoft's MCT Top 100 list recognizes Microsoft trainers who excel across various technology domains, including specialization in AI, ML, and Data. This year, six CloudThat trainers were acknowledged for their proficiency across all Microsoft courses, while eight trainers stood out for their excellence in AI, ML, and Data. Notably, six trainers achieved recognition in both categories--a significant achievement that highlights their versatility and deep mastery across multiple Microsoft technology areas.

As Microsoft continues to honour top educators in the technology space, CloudThat remains committed to bridging the global digital skills gap by offering world-class training programs in cloud computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, DevOps, and other transformative technologies. This milestone further solidifies CloudThat's position as a leader in the technology training industry, ensuring that professionals across the globe have access to high-quality Microsoft certification programs and cutting-edge learning experiences.

Established in 2012, CloudThat is an award-winning company and the first in India to offer both cloud training and consulting services. As a global leader in digital transformation, CloudThat empowers individuals and organizations with skills in cloud and other cutting-edge technologies like GenAI, Data, AI/ML, DevOps, and IoT.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in the UK, USA, and Bangladesh, CloudThat has supported clients across 30+ countries, training over 850,000 professionals across 600+ certifications, and delivering 500+ consulting projects for 200+ organizations.

CloudThat is also a proud Microsoft Solutions Partner and the first Indian company to win the prestigious Microsoft Training Partner of the Year Award (2024). With 11 prestigious awards in the last 8 years, CloudThat continues to lead with innovation, driving impact for businesses and professionals worldwide while working to bridge the global digital skills gap.

