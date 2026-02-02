New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Former TTD Chief and YSR Congress Party Leader YV Subba Reddy on Sunday commended the Union Budget 2026-27 while raising concerns over no special allotment for Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the positives of the Budget, Reddy appreciated the reduction in the fiscal deficit.

"Prima facie, for this budget, on behalf of YSR Congress party, we love the efforts of the central government, especially they are trying to reduce the fiscal deficit from 4.5 to 4.3 during the year 26-27. means they are trying good efforts, they are putting to reduce the fiscal deficit...," he told the media.

Furthermore, he pointed to the increase in the overall budget for this financial year, calling it "one of the good aspects."

He said, "In this budget for 26- 27, they have given about Rs 12,21,000 crores. Earlier, it was only Rs 11,20,000 crores. There is almost Rs 1 lakh crores increase in the overall budget. That's also one of the good aspects."

However, Reddy expressed disappointment at the absence of a special preference for the state of Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

"The central government has not given any special grant for any project... They should have given some special preference and special allotment for Andhra Pradesh...," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development.

The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility.

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ANI)

