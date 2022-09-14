Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Midea, the world's leading water heater manufacturer, today announced the launch of its latest Energy Efficient Water Heaters in India. Built-in a new convenient and compact square-shaped design, the elegant VD Series complements the kitchen &/or bathroom decor and fits nicely into an existing space, while keeping you cosy throughout the year.

Commenting on the launch, Pranab Mohanty, Country Head - Midea India Private Limited said, "aligned with our brand's slogan of 'make yourself at home' we are providing surprisingly friendly products that enable consumers to 'feel more at home', with Midea products that are designed to provide customized solutions based on our deep understanding of human nature, enabled by the joint forces of 54 years manufacturing excellence and global leading robotic and automation technology. The new water Heater Range is equipped with modern-day technology and innovative features that are a testament to Midea's commitment to go above and beyond to embrace the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our customers and consumers. With this launch, our aim is to further penetrate the Indian market through rapid expansion and create a strong base for the year 2023."

The newly launched water heater is designed to redefine the bathing experience by providing 9-minutes faster heating with less energy consumption. VD Series packs a superior quality glass-lined tank with triple protection that provides remarkable protection from corrosive elements and offers the best heating performance. It is equipped with various unique and superior features such as SGS Certified Antibacterial Material body that is bacteria-free and offers superb durability. Multiple protection features such as IPX4 Grade waterproof body and Class-I protection against electric shock, thermal cut-off and auto cut-off offer enhanced safety. Other features include an adjustable temperature knob and power & heating LED indicators on the body.

The VD Series water heater is available in 3 Capacities - 10, 15 & 25 Litre priced 8,290 onwards. The entire Water Heater Range come with Free Installation and demo by the company along with a promise of 2-Years comprehensive warranty on product, a 10-Years warranty on tank, and a 4-Years warranty on heating element. The product will be available across India at both offline dealers and online e-stores.

Midea India also ensures robust after-sales service through its wide network of service centers that ensure ease and availability for its customers. At present, the company has a strong network of dealers across India and robust after-sales services through its strong service footprint in the country. In addition to the 450+ service centres, customers can directly connect on the number 1-800-572-5533 for Midea service support. "We will further strengthen our after-sales network and services across categories along with consolidating our robust dealer network presence across India through an extensive retail network of large format stores and multi-brand outlets," added Mohanty.

Midea India Private Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Midea Group which produces a wide range of Smart Home Appliances - residential and commercial air conditioning, large & small kitchen appliances, laundry and refrigeration products, water and heating appliances as well as floor care.

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #245 on the 2022 FORTUNE GLOBAL 500 list. Midea Group's business goes beyond smart home appliances and comprises the five business pillars: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers - enabling them to "make yourself at home".

